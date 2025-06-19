Colorado Renaissance Festival returns for its 48th season

Step beyond the castle gates and into a world of kings and queens, knights and jousts, jesters, witches and wandering minstrels as the Colorado Renaissance Festival returns to Larkspur for its 48th season.

The festival opened on June 14 and will remain open until Aug. 3.

Nestled within towering castle walls, this beloved summer tradition transforms a forested hillside into a bustling village, where the clang of swords, the scent of roasted turkey legs and the melodies of lute music fill the air.

This year's event promises both beloved traditions and exciting new additions. Kristy Ekiss, operations manager and performer, said among the headliners is Adam Crack, a Guinness World Record-holding whip artist, who will perform during the festival's first three weekends.

New artists will also join the bustling artisan marketplace, including a stained glass creator, a permanent jewelry booth and talented graphic artists.

"I think people enjoy getting away from digital entertainment and stepping into a 360 theatrical experience," Ekiss said.

Additionally, she said the Colorado Renaissance Festival is known for its fully immersive environment, where every visitor becomes part of the show. The cast is a highlight for many, renowned for being one of the most interactive festivals around.

"We are known for having one of the friendliest and most interactive casts in the country. Look for them throughout the day in the lanes and enjoy the small one-on-one interactions just as much as the big, impressive stage shows," Ekiss said.

Tens of thousands of attendees are expected to visit the festival throughout the summer, drawn by the mix of entertainment, shopping, food and fantasy.

"I also play the Queen on the weekends, and my favorite part is meeting the children and making them smile -- especially at Royal Teatime," Ekiss said. "I think the little moments can be just as magical as the big ones."

As the Colorado Renaissance Festival celebrates nearly five decades as part of the state's summer traditions, organizers are excited to welcome back returning guests and first-timers alike.

"We are honored to be celebrating 48 seasons as a part of the Colorado community and can't wait to see everyone," Ekiss said.

For details on tickets, themed weekends and special performances, visit coloradorenaissance.com/.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at