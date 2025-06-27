Colorado fans at fever pitch for women's soccer, as U.S. Team plays on the Front Range

In Commerce City on Thursday, there was a buzz amongst fans making their way inside Dicks Sporting Goods Park eager to see the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team in action.

Outside the home of Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids, young children kicked a soccer ball around with their friends or families. Several others lined up at a souvenir tent where they purchased Team USA gear. Others snapped selfies with relatives in front of Team USA banners and props situated around the park.

Ashley Wallace drove up from Westminster with her husband and two daughters, Aspen and Ashley. The girls are soccer fans and she was hoping to give them a memorable experience.

"It's an exciting time," said Wallace. "It's great for the sport and these young women and girls who get to be a part of it."

The team's Thursday match against Ireland comes as Denver emerges as the newest expansion city for the National Women’s Soccer League. The news was announced earlier this year, with the club slated to begin play in 2026.

Ashley, dressed in a blue Team USA jersey and wearing a pair of green sunglasses, stood near a railing with some friends waiting to greet the players as they made their way through a tunnel onto the field.

"I usually watch all of their games on TV," she said. "So, I'm just excited to be here and see them."

Ashley said she's planning to attend every home match with her parents.

"Women's soccer has been on the rise in the United States for the past couple of years," said Ryan Syrkus of Loveland. "I'm a big fan of the investors that are joining in on helping the team's launch."

On Thursday, 18,504 fans watched as Team USA shutout the Republic of Ireland in the first of two meetings between the teams. Team USA won 4-0.

1 of 5 — USWNT in CC - Photo 9.jpg Team USA women's soccer and hometown star Lindsey Horan poses for pictures with fans outside of Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Thursday, June 26, 2025. The U.S. Women's Soccer Team took on Ireland and won 4-0. Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC 2 of 5 — USWNT in CC - Photo 11.jpg Fans line up to purchase Team USA licensed merchandise outside of Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC 3 of 5 — USWNT in CC - Photo 2.jpg A young soccer fan and her mother try their skills at a soccer kicking exhibit outside of Dicks Sporting Goods Park on Thursday, June 26, 2025. . Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC 4 of 5 — USWNT in CC - Photo 5.jpg Ryan Syrkus of Loveland watches the U.S. Women's Soccer Team take on Ireland at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo. on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Team USA won the match 4-0. Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC 5 of 5 — USWNT in CC - Photo 6.jpg Fans watch as the Team USA Women's Soccer Team takes on the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at Dicks Sporting Goods Park. Team USA's return comes as Denver is set to welcome a new franchise in the National Women's Soccer League. The team that will begin play in 2026. Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC

Denver team president Jen Millet took in Thursday's match. She said Colorado is a great market for pro women's soccer.

The new team reached over 10,000 deposits for tickets in less than two months since its launch. A new 14,500 seat stadium at Sante Fe Yards is in the works. Additional plans call for a temporary stadium and performance center.

"To have the U.S. women's team back and connect with these fans so they all know that it's coming is huge," said Millet. "There's so many fans excited for Denver to finally have not just a professional women's team, but a professional soccer team."

A contest to determine the team's official name was held in February. There are six being considered, including Denver FC, Colorado Summit FC , and Colorado 14ers FC. The winning name will be announced in the future.

The new stadium is set to open in the spring of 2028. The team will play their first games in 2026 at a temporary stadium in Centennial.