University of Denver to partner with Colorado Air and Space and Altitude Aviation Group

A new program aimed at increasing career opportunities in aerospace, aviation and more will be coming to Adams County's Colorado Air and Spaceport, thanks to an agreement with the University of Denver.

The Spaceport and AltitudeX Aviation Group have signed a lease with the University of Denver to establish a Six Sigma Center of Excellence at CASP as a public-private partnership, according to a news release on July 11.

"This is a major win for Adams County, for Colorado, and for our entire community," said Lynn Baca, Chair of the Adams County Board of Commissioners. "Efforts like this show youth across our county -- and people of all ages, for that matter -- that world-class career opportunities in aerospace, aviation, logistics, transportation, and more are happening right here in their backyard."

The AltitudeX Aviation Group is a private investment firm that focuses on creating investment opportunities in the aviation and aerospace sectors. That group signed a partnership with Adams County and the Spaceport in February.

Six Sigma is a business philosophy that aims to reduce defects and variation and enhance quality and efficiency. A Six Sigma Center of Excellence is a group established to guide the Six Sigma process.

In July 10 press release, Baca said the center will become a hub for aviation, aerospace, and logistics in the region.

CASP will join DEN, Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW), Los Angeles World Airports (LAX), and Singapore's Changi Airport (SIN) in the Six Sigma Center of Excellence program.

The DU campus location at CASP is meant to serve the Rocky Mountain region, focusing on education and workforce development to promote long-term economic growth. CASP aims to promote international education programs at the air and spaceport to attract more students to its campus for collaboration in research, innovation, and the aviation industry.

"These types of thoughtful, inventive projects are exactly what AltitudeX hopes to be involved with in the future at CASP. And this is just the beginning," said Jon Roitman, Chief Executive Officer of AltitudeX. "By joining forces with partners who accelerate innovation and expand opportunity, we can truly achieve extraordinary outcomes."

"We are thrilled to work with CASP and Adams County to create a Center of Excellence that will set a new standard for quality and efficiency in the aviation and logistics sectors," said Jack Buffington, Director of the Supply Chain Program at the University of Denver. "Six Sigma is the gold standard for world-class practices, and this center can become a catalyst for economic growth in Adams County and across Colorado."

The Spaceport is located near major transportation hubs, including interstates, freight lines, commuter rail, and Denver International Airport, making it an ideal location for groups hoping to collaborate on space, air travel initiatives and to establish a transportation logistics hub.

"The Six Sigma Center of Excellence will not only transform how we operate at CASP but will also elevate our reputation as a leader in quality, safety, and innovation," said Jeff Kloska, Director of CASP. "This project is a perfect example of how the public and private sectors can work together to build something bigger than any of us could do alone."

