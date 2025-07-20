Canines and cannabis: Getting stoned is no high for dogs — or their owners — in Colorado

It was midnight and Sara Aglietti's mixed breed terrier Pickle could not stand or walk. Several hours earlier, Pickle became unusually lethargic. Her head bobbed back and forth, and her heavy panting eventually transitioned to slow breaths.

"That really scared me," said Aglietti, of Louisville, who drove 8-year-old Pickle to the emergency veterinary hospital in Boulder.

"When I took her into the ER, they took one look at her and said she ate marijuana," Aglietti said of the incident two years ago.

Aglietti suspects Pickle ate a marijuana edible left behind on the Dry Creek Trail in Boulder County earlier that day. Veterinarians kept Pickle at the hospital until her vitals returned to normal, including her heart rate. And Pickle made a full recovery at home over the next few days.

Stories like Pickle's are not uncommon in Colorado, which ranks among the top 10 states for highest percentage of marijuana use in the past year by adults. Colorado legalized marijuana for medicine in 2000 and for recreation in 2012, the first to do so alongside Washington state.

Read the full story at The Colorado Sun.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at