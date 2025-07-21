© 2025
Credit union seeks foreclosure on Future Legends

By Dallas Heltzell, BizWest
Published July 21, 2025 at 4:30 PM MDT
A sign posted by the Town of Windsor at the entrance to the Future Legends sports complex states that certain facilities have been deemed “unsafe” and that their certificates of occupancy have expired. 

GREELEY — Its 90-day deadline for repayment having passed, U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union has filed for foreclosure on the largely shuttered Future Legends sports complex in Windsor.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based credit union had loaned tens of millions of dollars to managing partner Jeff Katofsky and the various Future Legends entities to build the sports complex. A settlement reached in late March and filed in federal bankruptcy court stipulated that U.S. Eagle must be paid in full in 90 days or it would foreclose on the complex.

The foreclosure motion, filed late Friday in Weld District Court, noted that “Eagle’s position is that this Motion should be deemed filed as stipulated, despite Defendant’s efforts made at the June 24, 2025 Status Conference to disavow the existence of the settlement.”

To read the entire story, visit BizWest.
Dallas Heltzell, BizWest
With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
