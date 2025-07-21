Credit union seeks foreclosure on Future Legends

GREELEY — Its 90-day deadline for repayment having passed, U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union has filed for foreclosure on the largely shuttered Future Legends sports complex in Windsor.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based credit union had loaned tens of millions of dollars to managing partner Jeff Katofsky and the various Future Legends entities to build the sports complex. A settlement reached in late March and filed in federal bankruptcy court stipulated that U.S. Eagle must be paid in full in 90 days or it would foreclose on the complex.

The foreclosure motion, filed late Friday in Weld District Court, noted that “Eagle’s position is that this Motion should be deemed filed as stipulated, despite Defendant’s efforts made at the June 24, 2025 Status Conference to disavow the existence of the settlement.”

