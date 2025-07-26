CMC trustees approve new biological science bachelor’s degree

Continuing to elevate the standard for higher education in rural communities, Colorado Mountain College's (CMC) Board of Trustees unanimously approved a competitive bachelor of science degree in biological science. Pending approval from the Higher Learning Commission, the program will launch in fall 2026 at the Steamboat Springs and Breckenridge & Dillon campuses, thus becoming CMC's ninth bachelor's degree.

The program will create a direct and affordable pathway for students interested in science-based careers -- such as health care, biotechnology and research -- and will cover a wide breadth of coursework to meet state and national standards. Upon completion, students will be prepared for jobs after graduating or can confidently continue onward to a master's or doctoral program. To increase cost-effectiveness and opportunities for students, CMC will leverage current coursework from its natural and health sciences program and rely upon its esteemed faculty members.

"We've created a package and a pathway out of courses we already had, and now we can structure it for students to complete a four-year program without having to go to the front range," said Dr. Rebecca Schmidt, CMC's biological science department chair. "Previously, students would maybe complete an associate degree with us, but for their upper level classes that they would need for medical school or any professional program, they would have to go somewhere else for their bachelor's. Now they get to stay in our district area."

Specifically, the program will revolve around a rigorous curriculum that'll include coursework and select labs in genetics, cell biology and physiology, molecular biology, biochemistry and organic chemistry.

"I love cells," shared Schmidt. "I am very excited about this program because this will be bringing in some of my upper-level class specialities I get to do with students."

CMC has a goal to bring the required coursework to the Salida, Spring Valley and/or Rifle campuses in the near future. Until then, CMC recommends that interested local students enroll in associate of science aligned courses with an emphasis in health science or the ecosystem science and stewardship (ESS) program to begin prerequisites and some lower-level classes that go toward the bachelor's degree -- such as microbiology and biostatistics.

"The students can absolutely begin working toward these degrees in the Roaring Fork and Colorado drainage," said Dr. John Lawrence, CMC's dean of natural and applied sciences. "Right now, the first two to three years are available at most CMC locations."

"We conscientiously built the program from what any biologist needs to know," Schmidt elaborated. "Students, especially the younger ones who are growing into themselves, have the opportunity to learn, explore and make changes. You can pivot a little and let something speak to you."

Students could also benefit from CMC's partnerships with Regis University and University of Colorado Anschutz when it comes time to apply to medical school or another doctoral program.

"University of Colorado Anschutz's goal is to take our students when they graduate and put them into their rural medical program and get them back up into these communities as medical students and residents as soon as possible," elaborated Lawrence. "They want to train our youth or locals who want to practice in our communities."

Lawrence noted that 77% of rural communities are experiencing a health care professional shortage. He referenced a 2024 NBC Nightly News report by Shannon Pettypiece that examined how the high cost of living in mountain towns deters well-paid professionals -- thus limiting access to health care in rural communities.

The issue also caught the attention of the state legislature. In 2022, Colorado SB22-172 was signed to establish the Colorado Rural Healthcare Workforce Initiative. The bill allowed higher education institutions to create or expand a rural health care professional track. Institutions can use program funding for staff compensation, scholarships or housing costs for participating students. Enrolled students then commit to practicing in a rural county for two years. The bipartisan bill noted the University of Colorado Anschutz program as a model.

Motivated by Pettypiece's report, the bill and a strong desire to serve the communities, CMC's new bachelor's program is an affordable entry point for students who were perhaps unable to leave their communities to pursue a competitive bachelor's degree. Furthermore, they have the option to stay in their communities longer and even come back after professional schooling.

"I love teaching here because I get to work with students from such a wide slice of life," said Schmidt. "[This degree] really opens doors and pathways. The expectations for these careers haven't changed, but now we've changed where students don't have to leave to do it."

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at