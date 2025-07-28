Weld County Judicial and Administrative Officer to stay downtown

The Weld County commissioners Monday approved a downtown spot for a new judicial center and a future administrative center — a project with an overall expected cost of $490 million.

Officials had discussed two key spots for a new judicial center — either on an upgraded civic campus in downtown Greeley where the City of Greeley and Greeley-Evans School District 6 already have offices, or on 100 acres of land the county already owns on the north side of O Street on the city’s northern edge.

Following Monday’s vote, the new judicial center is expected to go on the proposed “West Block” site, which is one block west of the historic county courthouse building. It currently includes the First United Methodist Church building at 915 10th Ave.

Officials said Monday that details about the building and the site aren’t yet available. The proposed “West Block” site, one block west of the historic county courthouse building, currently includes the First United Methodist Church building at 915 10th Ave.

In a related measure, consultants and planners call the historic courthouse building and civic center campus at the corner of Ninth Avenue and Ninth Street the “Centennial” site. It is expected to be the future administrative center site, officials said Monday.

“West Block is the most efficient path. (It) offers the best overall value, and our historic courthouse reminds us of our legacy,” said Jeff Darnell, president and CEO of Windsor-based Level 5 Collaborative, who county officials hired to help negotiate potential property trades to accommodate the new downtown location.

Weld County Commissioner Kevin Ross said the county’s reserve fund could be used to finance the capital project. Ross spoke to BizWest after the formal county commissioner vote.

“It would be existing county dollars … cash on hand,” Ross said.

Hunter Hoshiko, president of H2 Consulting, told the commissioners Monday that he was worried that the decision to put the new judicial center downtown could hurt business owners. H2 Consulting has property on O Street just west of the other proposed judicial center site. The Weld County Centennial Center is expected to be the future administrative center site.

“Let’s be honest – can those businesses survive four years of construction?” Hoshiko asked.

County Commissioner Scott James told the audience that county residents he talked to wanted to know that their taxes wouldn’t go up to pay for the capital project. He added that he was criticized for previously questioning if the new project was “a $40 saddle on a $4 horse.”

James said he now supports the new project wholeheartedly, adding that, “We’re going to put a $490 million saddle on an invaluable horse.”

Commissioner chair Perry Buck thanked residents for making their opinions known in public forums set to get their input in recent months.

“I want to let them know we listened … thank you, all,” Buck said. “The jewel of the prairie, our county courthouse, will stay with the county. It is absolutely stunning, it’s breathtaking.”

The commissioners in March hired two firms, PCL Construction and RJA Engineering, to research and verify the costs of building the judicial center at either location. Representatives from the firms were on hand at Monday’s meeting.