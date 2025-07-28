‘Can’t afford to do it for free forever:’ Local ranchers face cuts to grassland conservation program

Meghan Lally works full-time on Ladder Livestock Ranch , just over the northern border of Colorado in Savery, Wyo. She grew up there, and she came back after college to help manage the sheep and cattle.

It’s a costly business being a rancher. There’s all the equipment, the transportation fees, production materials and more. The American Farm Bureau reports that ranchers and farmers only receive 15 cents on average for every retail dollar spent on food.

“(We) generally produce food below the cost of production,” Lally said. But her ranch gets some help by participating in the Grassland Conservation Reserve Program . The program started soon after the 2018 Farm Bill was passed as a way for ranchers to get paid by the Farm Service Agency to protect a variety of grasslands. This allows farmers to protect the grasslands while continuing to maintain the land for grazing. Lally signed up last year, and her ranch gets $13 per acre of land conserved.

“It allowed us to get paid for the ecological services that we are already providing in order to continue operating,” she said.

More than 200,000 acres were accepted into the program last year from around 470 landowners. Most Colorado producers got around $13 per acre last year – the nationally required minimum payment set up by the previous administration. That’s the rate that really made the program worth it for landowners due to the long contract of 10-15 years and the strict management plan.

Like so many other agricultural programs recently, this program is now experiencing significant cuts. This year, program rates dropped in all but three counties across the state . Those in Weld County, for example, will now get $5 per acre. Boulder and Routt counties went down to $3. Moffat County had an even steeper decline.

Courtesy of Meghan Lally Meghan Lally is one of the owners at Ladder Livestock Ranch in Savery, Wyo. Her ranch gets $13 per acre of land conserved as part of the contract she signed last year, but if she got what the current rate is of $4 per acre, she says she'd have to think hard about going through all the paperwork again.

“(Moffat County) is a county that has lots of wildlife, and they're valuing that land at $2 an acre,” Shaleas Harrison, the Western Policy Manager for Western Landowners Alliance, said. “Do you think a producer is going to sign up for this program? No, they're not. Why would you go through it? It's not even worth it.”

Lally is still in her contract, so she will still receive $13 an acre. But those who apply in her county now will get $4. She said she wouldn’t go through all the paperwork and hassle again to receive such a small portion of money.

“For ($4 an acre), it's not kind of worth all of that,” she said. “In an agricultural operation, that's not very much money. I mean, that pays for, maybe five loads of hay or whatever.”

Harrison worries that without participation or protections, these lands could be turned into development, as is often the case in the West . Land development removes critical habitat for migrating or endangered species. And it’s happening to more and more farms every year .

“Those were once lands that had habitat, and you had someone stewarding that land, irrigating, spraying weeds, and grazing and keeping that land in production,” Harrison said. “When we don't have that, we lose wildlife.”

Harrison hopes producers will still show interest in the program, and that they will continue to advocate for compensation that reflects their stewardship. Lally agrees.

“If the public values the ecological services that farmers and ranchers provide habitat for wildlife and cheap food, in order to continue those programs, the country needs to advocate for paying for that,” Lally said. “We can't afford to do it for free forever.”