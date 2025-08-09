Colorado State Patrol reports increase in wrong-way crashes, including a triple fatality on I-70 this year

The Colorado State Patrol says troopers are responding to an increase in dangerous crashes involving wrong-way drivers.

In 2024, the State Patrol responded to 116 crashes involving wrong-way drivers, an increase of nearly 20% compared to the previous year, according to a news release from the agency. This year, state troopers have reportedly responded to 58 crashes involving wrong-way drivers -- including one crash that killed three people on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor.

Head-on collisions like those that often occur with wrong-way drivers are "some of the most violent and deadly types of crashes on our roadways," the release states. While crashes caused by wrong-way drivers make up only a small percentage of each year's incidents, the State Patrol said the consequences can be severe.

That was the case the morning of May 27, when a gray Cadillac XT5 traveled eastbound in the westbound lane of I-70 near New Castle. At Mile Post 106, the Cadillac collided head-on with a gray Lincoln Nautilus, which had been traveling westbound, according to the State Patrol.

Medical officials pronounced the driver of the Cadillac and the driver and passenger of the Lincoln dead at the scene. The Colorado State Patrol said the fatal crash remains under investigation and no charges have been issued.

Anyone who encounters a wrong-way driver should prioritize their own safety, according to the Colorado State Patrol, which recommends steering to the right and slowing down or stopping, if it is possible to do so safely.

Drivers should avoid sudden braking that could cause a crash with vehicles behind them, State Patrol said. If possible, troopers recommend that drivers put obstacles, such as a median or a parked car, between them and the wrong-way driver.

Once safely out of the way, drivers should report the wrong-way driver to law enforcement by calling 911, including providing information about the location, such as the mile marker, city or a landmark, according to the State Patrol.

If someone finds that they themselves are driving the wrong way on a highway like I-70, the State Patrol said they should pull over immediately, put their hazards on, and call 911 for assistance getting off the highway. On streets and roads, it may be possible for wrong-way drivers to pull off and safely turn around.

"These measures can reduce risk but can't prevent wrong-way driving," the Colorado State Patrol said in the news release. "This public safety issue will not be solved by engineering and enforcement alone. We all need to work to keep focus on our roadways and reduce our speeds to the posted limit when driving."

