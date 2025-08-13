© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boulder Valley goes back to school amid turmoil

KUNC | By Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder
Published August 13, 2025 at 9:58 AM MDT
An image of a school backpack amongst a decorated field of clouds and flowers is shown.
Lindsey Bailey
/
Axios
School is back in session this week for the Boulder Valley School District. BVSD is debuting a new elementary math curriculum — five years in the making — as well as a revamped elementary literacy assessment to provide more precise data for teachers to help students with reading.

As classrooms fill back up, BVSD is stepping into the 2025 school year with several noteworthy developments — from updated academic tools to a tightening stance on tech in schools — all while navigating the broader cultural and political currents that shape students' lives.

Superintendent Rob Anderson emphasized the district's continued focus on serving students who've historically been left behind.

"Our school district has always served some kids incredibly well, some not as much," Anderson said.

BVSD is debuting a new elementary math curriculum — five years in the making — as well as a revamped elementary literacy assessment to provide more precise data for teachers to help students with reading.

K–12 funding in Colorado is a concern for school districts, as lawmakers return to the State Capitol to address a $1.2 billion budget shortfall spurred by President Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

To read the entire story, visit Axios Boulder.

Tags
News Axios BoulderBoulder Valley School DistrictColorado Department of EducationSchool Fundingschool suppliesTrump Administration
Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder
See stories by Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder