Boulder Valley goes back to school amid turmoil

As classrooms fill back up, BVSD is stepping into the 2025 school year with several noteworthy developments — from updated academic tools to a tightening stance on tech in schools — all while navigating the broader cultural and political currents that shape students' lives.

Superintendent Rob Anderson emphasized the district's continued focus on serving students who've historically been left behind.

"Our school district has always served some kids incredibly well, some not as much," Anderson said.

BVSD is debuting a new elementary math curriculum — five years in the making — as well as a revamped elementary literacy assessment to provide more precise data for teachers to help students with reading.

K–12 funding in Colorado is a concern for school districts, as lawmakers return to the State Capitol to address a $1.2 billion budget shortfall spurred by President Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

To read the entire story, visit Axios Boulder.