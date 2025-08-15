Seminars at Steamboat: The Constitutional Underpinnings of Democracy: Prof. Samuel Issacharoff

Professor Samuel Issacharoff is a leading figure in the development of constitutional law. He has written extensively on the structure of constitutional democracy and the limits of judicial intervention in the political process, and his scholarship is widely regarded for its clarity, depth and insightful analysis. He is currently the Reiss Professor of Constitutional Law at New York University School of Law, where he specializes in constitutional law, civil rights, and the intersection of law and politics.

Professor Samuel Issacharoff speaks about the role of our constitution in our unique democracy.