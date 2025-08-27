Boulder’s new homelessness plan offers short-term aid to newcomers, housing to those homeless the longest

As Boulder faces a shortage of federal housing vouchers and a looming budget shortfall, the city has adopted a new homelessness plan that makes a clear distinction: People with long histories of homelessness in Boulder will be first in line for scarce subsidized apartments, while newcomers will be offered short-term help such as hotel rooms, bus tickets or other assistance.

The plan, released earlier this month, calls for greater investment in “diversion” programs meant to quickly get people out of homelessness without necessarily offering them a locally subsidized apartment. This could mean paying for a car repair, reconnecting someone with relatives, mediating with roommates, covering a rent deposit or providing a bus ticket out of Boulder.

“It’s a more cost-effective approach than trying to get everyone into housing in our community, which we know we can’t do,” Kurt Firnhaber, the city’s director of Housing and Human Services, told Boulder Reporting Lab in reference to diversion programs.

Boulder has set a goal of ending unsheltered homelessness by 2028. At least 140 people were counted sleeping outside this July, according to the city’s point-in-time survey. That number is slightly higher than last summer’s but below 2023 levels.

About 60% of people who complete a homelessness screening report living in Boulder County for less than a month, according to city data. The new plan, prepared by Houston-based Clutch Consulting Group, argues that many of these people will not stay in Boulder long term, making short-term support services the most practical approach.

“One of the things that we recognize is that if this individual is not from this community and is not intending to remain in this community, it doesn’t make sense to put them on a list for housing in this community,” Mandy Chapman Semple, a managing partner at Clutch Consulting Group, told councilmembers this month.

Along with short-term accommodations such as subsidized hotel rooms or micro-units, the plan directs outreach workers to be more explicit with “transient populations,” such as telling them: “You’ll have to go to a shelter, find other indoor accommodations in Boulder or head to your next destination.”

The plan also proposes centralizing food and supply distribution at the Day Services Center in North Boulder, rather than in downtown parks. The city has previously raised concerns about distributions in Central Park, though groups such as Feet Forward continue to serve dozens there each week, in part because such events are more accessible to homeless people.

Boulder’s past attempts to tailor services based on a person’s ties to the city or county have faced criticism. In 2021, the ACLU of Colorado argued the city’s practice of screening based on residency was unconstitutional. The new plan does not reinstate a residency requirement to access services, but some advocates warn some forms of diversion can be harmful if they push people back into unsafe environments.

“For clients who have left neighboring cities or states due to abuse, familial substance use, unhealthy social networks, etc., sending them back home doesn’t result in success. It leads to more harm,” Lisa Sweeney-Miran, director of Haven Ridge, which operates a local shelter, told Boulder Reporting Lab. “Similarly, for folks fleeing states where they are unsafe due to sexual identity, gender, race or pregnancy — we can’t simply deport them back to situations in which they are likely to come to significant harm and call it a job well done.”

City officials estimate Boulder would need an additional $11 million each year in the near term for services and housing to achieve its latest goal to end unsheltered homelessness. Such an investment is unlikely given the city’s projected budget shortfall for 2025, flattening sales tax revenue growth and uncertainty around federal and state funding.

At the same time, cities are struggling to secure enough federal housing vouchers for people already in the system. Looming federal cuts to Medicaid and food assistance could further strain the safety net.

“We really need to be able to hold on to the programs we have and hopefully prevent homelessness from growing in our community,” Firnhaber said. “And so that will continue to force us to really prioritize the local resources that we do have.”

John Herrick is a reporter for Boulder Reporting Lab, covering housing, transportation, policing and local government. His work frequently appears on air at KUNC 91.5 FM and online at KUNC.org. Contact John at john@boulderreportinglab.org.