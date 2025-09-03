Council green-lights Ski Corp.’s three-year, $3 million RTA pledge despite concerns

The Steamboat Springs City Council signaled support Monday for moving forward with the Yampa Valley Regional Transportation Authority, giving a majority thumbs-up to a three-year, $1-million-a-year funding pledge from Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. — even as several councilors voiced frustration over negotiating terms, lingering distrust and unanswered questions about future funding.

Council’s decision paves the way for the RTA intergovernmental agreement and associated ballot language to return on Tuesday, Sept. 2 for a formal vote, with the fate of another potential ballot question — a lift-ticket tax — to be discussed at the same meeting.

Earlier this month, Ski Corp. unexpectedly pulled back on a long-touted 20-year, $1-million-per-year pledge to support the RTA, instead pledging $1 million for one year, just weeks before the Sept. 5 deadline to submit ballot language. While most of the RTA member jurisdictions vocalized reluctant agreement to the revised pledge, Routt County officials remained firm that it was “unacceptable” and proposed a three-year, $1-million-per-year pledge.

At the Aug. 19 council meeting, members wrestled with whether the RTA formation question remained viable given Ski Corp.’s sudden retreat and approved the first reading of lift tax ballot language, integrating provisions to reflect $1 million in annual funding for the RTA.

A day later, Ski Corp. President and COO Dave Hunter sent an email to members of the RTA formation committee with a revised pledge of $1 million per year over three years, pursuant to the county’s request, with the caveat that the revised pledge would “automatically terminate” should the city decide to put a lift-tax question on the ballot.

To read the entire article, visit The Steamboat Pilot.