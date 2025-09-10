Despite national trends, fentanyl deaths up so far in 2025

Fentanyl deaths in Boulder County are up in the first half of 2025, particularly in connection with methamphetamine use, according to coroner's office data.

Why it matters: A surge in fentanyl- and meth-related deaths threatens to reverse progress in Colorado's opioid fight — and underscores limits of tougher drug penalties.

Driving the news: The Boulder County Coroner's Office released midyear drug overdose data last week, finding they were down overall, but deaths linked to fentanyl and methamphetamine were up.

By the numbers: Fentanyl deaths are up 50%, while methamphetamine deaths are up 47% in the first half of 2025 compared with the first half of 2024. Overdose deaths involving both meth and fentanyl almost tripled over that same time span. Boulder saw 13 fentanyl overdose deaths and 11 methamphetamine overdoses. Eight fentanyl deaths and 10 methamphetamine deaths were recorded in Longmont. Gunbarrel, Lafayette and Superior each had one fentanyl overdose death since the start of the year, and there was one methamphetamine death in Gunbarrel.

You can read the full article here.

