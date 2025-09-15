Denver International Airport becomes largest domestic hub in the country

Denver International Airport (DIA) is celebrating a new achievement after being crowned the largest domestic hub in the country. For the first year ever, the airport surpassed other popular airports, including Dallas-Fort Worth and Chicago’s O’Hare, with the most direct flights within the U.S.

DIA added 12 new flights this year, bringing the total number of domestic nonstop flights to 197 destinations across the country.

Airport officials believe Colorado’s location has helped DIA grow, along with rising domestic travel demand and increased airline investments.

“It's based on geography and based on the strategies of the airlines that are operating at the airport. You know it's not easy to drive to places from Denver, and over the past six or seven years, both United and Southwest have really started to invest in Denver, and Frontier as well,” said Laura Jackson, the Vice President of Air Services Development at Denver International. “Post-COVID, what really bounced back initially was the domestic travel environment and domestic travel demand.”

It’s important to note that this is just one way to measure airport size. DIA is measuring the actual number of destinations. While others, like Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, still fly the most passengers and claim the top spot on other lists.

While Denver is not topping the list for international flights, the airport has also added a lot of destinations outside the U.S. The growth is giving Coloradans more opportunities to travel.

DIA added 35 direct international flights this year to 19 different countries. This includes service to Rome, Italy, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as well as additional routes to cities such as Mexico City.

Airport officials claim the growth is also good for the local and state economy.

“I think another important element of this metric is that it really does draw people into Denver,” said Jackson. “It helps if we're looking for conventions, you know, because you can reach Denver nonstop tourists or leisure visitors. You know, because you can reach us nonstop, it might make Denver a more attractive destination to visit you.”

Jackson says so far, the airport has been able to handle the growth with the current number of gates. However, that could change in the future. DIA is projecting 100 million passengers annually in the next few years.

“Right now we're in a good place in terms of the infrastructure that we have to meet the demands,” said Jackson. “Carriers will be able to continue to add more destinations without us actually building things.”

As Jackson mentions, that is changing in the coming years. There are ongoing construction projects both inside the airport and on the road to DIA.

Inside DIA, there is the “Great Hall” project. This is inside the terminal and includes improvements to TSA lines and additional seating areas for domestic passengers, as well as more food and drink options. The project is designed to represent all that Colorado has to offer. Work is projected to be completed in 2027.

Outside, multiple road projects are part of the Peña Master Plan. Peña Boulevard is known as the road to drive to the airport. These projects aim to reduce traffic and bring more airport visitors to DIA through alternative means of transportation.

