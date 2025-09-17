© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Coalition of liberal groups proposing new tax measure to fund Colorado schools

KUNC | By Melanie Asmar, Chalkbeat Colorado
Published September 17, 2025 at 1:06 PM MDT
An image of backpacks hanging up on hooks at a school
Rachel Woolf
/
Chalkbeat Colorado
A Colorado coalition wants to ask voters to change the state's tax structure to fund education and other priorities. 

A coalition of liberal groups hope to put a tax reform measure on the November 2026 ballot that could result in significant additional funding for K-12 schools and higher education.

The Protect Colorado’s Future coalition wants to amend a portion of the state’s constitution that mandates a flat income tax rate, currently set at 4.4%.

The draft measure, which the group unveiled Wednesday, would ask voters to approve a new graduated income tax. Taxes would remain at the same rate for earners making under $500,000 a year and progressively increase for earners who make above that threshold, up to 9.2% for earners who make $10 million or more. The group projects that lower earners would save several hundred dollars a year.

Read the full story here.
Melanie Asmar, Chalkbeat Colorado
See stories by Melanie Asmar, Chalkbeat Colorado