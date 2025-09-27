The Ice Castles exhibit is set to return to Summit. Here's what to know about the event slated for Silverthorne.

In just over a month, Silverthorne residents might see what looks like construction starting in the Red Village parking lot at the Outlets at Silverthorne, but it's not for another store. After an approximate six-year hiatus, Ice Castles, a Utah-based company, will be returning to Summit County this winter.

While Dillon was the attraction's last host in Summit County in 2019, this year it will be happening in Silverthorne. Ice Castles founder Brett Christensen said the attraction made one of its first commercial debuts in Silverthorne around 15 years ago, and he's ecstatic to bring it back.

Christensen said Silverthorne's long been one of their most successful locations due to the cold weather, extending the life of the castles and sculptures. He said he is excited to have them in a central location accessible to many places.

Tickets sales open Dec. 2 for an event featuring lit-up ice caverns, archways, ice slides, ice sculptures and more to a location just off Interstate 70.

"I think it's really a great opportunity for the town to use this site that's been inactive for some time to activate it and bring something beautiful that will enhance the space while we're currently waiting for something else to go there," council member Erin Young said.

She added the event folds in well with Silverthorne's designation as a Colorado Creative District, which the town just received thanks to the efforts of its arts community.

Christensen said his team likes to open as soon as they can and that the announcement of its opening date will typically happen just before it opens.

He said his team typically shoots for a pre-Christmas opening, weather dependent. He said the exhibit will be up for around five to eight weeks.

He said people can expect an enchanted winter beast theme. He said there will be mythical creatures carved out of ice and parts of the theme hidden throughout the caves.

The town of Silverthorne and the Outlets at Silverthorne are jointly hosting the event.

"The Town enthusiastically welcomes the return of Ice Castles to Silverthorne," assistant town manager Joanne Cook said in an email. "We are confident the icy and artful attraction will provide a boost for the local economy with its strategic location at The Outlets at Silverthorne that is visible from I-70."

Cook said Ice Castles gained approval from the town for the exhibit through the special event permitting process. She said it involved particular attention to proper water drainage that protects the Blue River, use of water at the town's bulk water rates and a site plan that addresses traffic and emergency access. Alongside meeting the town's requirements, Ice Castles offered to engage in community programs such as Local's Nights, working with local artists and musicians.

Following the appearance in 2019 in Dillon, some residents and officials had concerns over the condition the site was left in. That year, the castles were set up in Town Park, and some felt they left behind water damage. The team tried to bring the castles to Silverthorne in 2021, but the timing didn't work out.

Christensen said this year the exhibit will be on asphalt as opposed to grass, and there are measures in place to ensure debris doesn't melt into the nearby Blue River.

He said they will have time slots to help mitigate traffic and avoid situations like hundreds of people showing up at 5 p.m. on a Saturday. Additionally, he said they conducted traffic studies for the event and are working with local law enforcement and the town on emergency access and other safety-related measures.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at: