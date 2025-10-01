County commissioner confronted by federal agents as ICE activity increases in Steamboat Springs, Oak Creek

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers “boxed in” Routt County Commissioner Angelica Salinas at the post office in Oak Creek after she took a video of operations from her vehicle, Salinas said in a Wednesday social media post.

“I don’t know what would have happened if my husband were not in the car with me,” she said in the video.

Salinas further explained that the officers “took off” when they saw her husband in the car with her.

ICE agents have been seen operating in Steamboat Springs since the weekend, according to the local organization Integrated Community, which assists and supports immigrants.

ICE officials could not confirm the ongoing activity in Steamboat due to concerns regarding “officer safety,” said ICE Public Affairs Officer Steve Kotecki on Wednesday.

