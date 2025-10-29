Community members speak out on Stagecoach Mountain Ranch as City Council prepares to finalize letter to county

Nearly 20 community members attended Tuesday’s regular Steamboat Springs City Council meeting to comment on Stagecoach Mountain Ranch, the proposed 6,100-acre private ski area to be developed by Discovery Land Company, as council prepares to submit a letter to the Routt County Board of Commissioners regarding potential impacts to the city.

At council’s Oct. 14 meeting, councilors, chief among them Councilor Amy Dickson, had expressed their opinion on the Stagecoach Mountain Ranch development, with a general consensus of opposition to the proposal and a litany of questions directed toward Discovery Land Company.

Councilors raised issues ranging from traffic congestion and housing pressures to water quality and the project’s broader socioeconomic footprint, with the aim of these concerns being put into writing for the letter to Routt County.

Prior to the letter’s finalization, Kyle Collins, Discovery Land Company’s vice president of architecture and planning, sent an email to council on Friday, Oct. 17, accompanied by a 14-page memo with point-by-point rebuttals to council’s concerns.

Dickson opened the discussion at Tuesday’s meeting by bluntly addressing Collins’ correspondence to city leaders.

To read the entire article, visit The Steamboat Pilot.