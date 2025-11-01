CSU launches a two-day summit to add to its legacy serving first generation students

It's a first for Colorado State University concerning "firsts." The First-Generation Summit on Sunday and Monday is CSU's inaugural run to bring higher education leaders from across the state together to support students who are the first in their families to pursue degrees.

"Serving first generation students is the core of the mission of Colorado State University," said Ryan Barone, the Assistant Vice President for Student Success. Barone says the roots of that commitment are inherent in CSU's founding as the state's land-grant university. From the beginning in 1870, its mandate was to create a path for children of working-class families to improve their standing.

Matthew Staver Partial blindness and other challenges have made Robert Lamm’s path to college difficult. Now, the Wheat Ridge native is studying environmental engineering at Colorado State University.

Colorado State was the first university in the nation to offer scholarships for first generation students back in 1984. This fall, CSU has the most first-gen students it's ever had - over 6,500. They make up 25% of the undergraduate class. More than a quarter of freshmen are first-gen.

The upcoming summit is intended to continue building on the university's work to support these students. It will feature panel discussions and breakout sessions for education leaders. First-gen students will participate in a panel on Monday.

Vance Jacobs Ashley Magee, a squadron leader with the Ram Battalion and an Army ROTC cadet from Manitou Springs, decided as a teenager that she wanted to serve her country. She is studying health and exercise science at CSU and aims to become an Army helicopter pilot. In this photo, she trains with a nonfunctional replica weapon.

"We're so busy that we don't often sit together as much as we should, to talk through what's happening, to make sure that we're coordinating our efforts," said Barone.

Along with their efforts, CSU also produces a documentary film series First Degree that celebrates the achievements of first-gen students and alumni.