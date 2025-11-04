Colorado job hunters are using AI. So are employers, scammers and even the state’s labor department.

Matthew Boeckman, a hiring manager at one of Denver’s hottest artificial intelligence tech startups, shared a file on his screen where he’d pasted bullet points copied from seven resumes.

They look very similar, except for one which, he noted, “actually doesn’t have the line item that starts with the word Collaborated!” The other applicants used generative AI to create their resume. He knows this because a hiring manager asked Claude, the conversational AI chatbot from Anthropic, to create a resume from the job description. It’s one of the seven bullet points.

“They’re effectively identical in their phrasing, wording, cadence, tone, etc.,” said Boeckman, vice president of engineering talent at Magic School AI, which uses AI to help teachers with planning. “The other six are from real humans. Probably. Two of them are associated with LinkedIn profiles that have existed for less than a month.”

Matthew Boeckman, Magic School AI’s vice president of engineering talent, in the company’s conference room on Oct. 23, 2025. Most employees work remotely but when he stops in, he typically just parks himself in an empty office or workstation. (Tamara Chuang, The Colorado Sun) When a job applicant uses AI-generated content, it’s noticeable, he said, especially to an experienced hiring manager like himself. Of course, the use of AI isn’t necessarily frowned upon at a company with AI in its name. But doing so may not really help the job seeker, at least not at Magic School, which is currently getting an average of 900 applications per opening.

“You should use AI to help you with your resume. That’s reasonable coaching,” Boeckman said. “But sometimes the outcome is tough. One of these people might be brilliant for the role, but it’s a little tough to sort them from the other AI slop that we’re getting.”

