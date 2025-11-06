Ballot measure to boost child care funding in Garfield, Pitkin, Eagle counties headed to victory

Early election results for local ballot measures aimed at ramping up child care funding across Colorado are mixed, with at least one measure on its way to victory and another looking likely to fail as of Tuesday night.

A proposal to create a 0.25% sales tax in Garfield and Pitkin counties and a portion of Eagle County was winning decisively , although ballots are still being counted. The measure would establish the Confluence Early Childhood Development Special Service District which would be the first in the state to create a shared taxing authority. The area in question spans Aspen to Parachute.

The measure would generate an estimated $10 million to $12 million to go towards daycare and preschool costs for families in need. It would also fund a grant program to boost teacher pay and grow child care capacity.

Meanwhile, early returns for a proposed 0.25% sales tax in Larimer County to help cover child care costs, teacher pay and construction projects (construction of daycare centers?) indicated the measure was failing by a narrow margin. It would have collected an estimated $28.7 million each year.

Other local ballot initiatives designed to steer more funding toward child care were too close to call Tuesday night in Chaffee, Custer, Eagle, Gilpin, Hinsdale and Ouray counties.

