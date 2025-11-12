PHOTOS: The northern lights appear over Northern Colorado skies

People across Colorado and the U.S. were treated to a dazzling light show in the sky from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The northern lights were highly visible for millions of people, including those in Northern Colorado.

The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, had been forecast by scientists, who said that a spike in solar storms would bring the light display. The lights are powered by coronal mass ejections from the sun, which are essentially bursts of energy that travel through space.

According to the Associated Press , researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also warned of potential interference with GPS and radio signals. However, no widespread effects have been reported so far.

For those in Colorado, many captured stunning images of the display:

1 of 5 — IMG_3009.jpg The NOAA website has an updated forecast to catch the lights next time. The Colorado Sound 2 of 5 — 581931252_10239711973401188_4568891708718092152_n.jpg The sun's energy fuels the phenomenon. Ray David 3 of 5 — 579397098_10235063325863090_2743388022338531588_n.jpg Photo from Owl Canyon Rd., north of Fort Collins. R Glen Chalkley 4 of 5 — IMG_4987.jpg Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasted the storm ahead of the display. Christina Cooper / KUNC and The Colorado Sound 5 of 5 — 580553851_25504909005761236_2246101295423633818_n-1.jpg The lights could be seen across the state, including in places like Loveland, as seen here. Lisa Sauer

Tips for viewing the northern lights

Hoping to catch the lights soon? You can check the forecast on NOAA’s website .

Officials say the best chance of seeing the lights is in dark spots away from city lights, so try state and national parks. Also, snapping a photo with a smartphone may help capture the aurora colors that people can’t see with the naked eye.

