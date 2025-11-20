© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The survival rate of wild Colorado ferrets is dismal. Can drones help?

KUNC | By Michael Booth, The Colorado Sun
Published November 20, 2025 at 9:59 AM MST
A black-footed ferret is seen being released into an open habitat.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
CPW assists in black-footed ferret release on Soapstone Prairie Natural Area on Feb. 7, 2023.

More than 100 extremely endangered black-footed ferrets have been released into the wild since 2022 at the Southern Plains Land Trust ranch south of Lamar, but biologists’ most recent fall survey found zero evidence that any had survived.

The apparently abysmal release-survival rate for North America’s most endangered mammal regularly undercuts the dedicated work of dozens of biologists and wildlife officers in Colorado. The state’s southern ranches and federal lands have been the center of black-footed ferret reintroduction using carefully bred kits and cloned animals raised at a federal research center near Fort Collins.

Now, a release of 20 more ferrets at the trust’s Heartland Ranch on Tuesday will be followed Wednesday by a major technological escalation of protection efforts.

Each ferret was fitted with a radio-frequency collar before leaving the Wellington breeding site for Lamar. On Wednesday, researchers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the national Smithsonian science center will fly drones for the first time to track the ferrets’ VHF collars, while also looking out for predators or other threats that wipe them out as quickly as they are released.

“This project aims to enhance our understanding of the relationship between black-footed ferrets and their predators,” said Jonathan Reitz, a CPW wildlife biologist who has worked on multiple releases and tracking efforts in southeastern Colorado. “Specifically, we are investigating which species prey on any black-footed ferrets in the two weeks following the ferret release.”

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.

Tags
News The Colorado SunColorado Parks and WildlifeEndangered Species
Michael Booth, The Colorado Sun
Michael Booth is The Sun’s environment writer, and co-author of The Sun’s weekly climate and health newsletter The Temperature. He and John Ingold host the weekly SunUp podcast on The Temperature topics every Thursday.
See stories by Michael Booth, The Colorado Sun