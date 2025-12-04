© 2025
Judge orders release of Mohammad Ali Dadfar, an Afghan immigrant detained by ICE who helped U.S. fight Taliban

KUNC | By Jennifer Brown
Published December 4, 2025 at 9:30 AM MST
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement worker is shown in a jacket.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

A federal judge Monday ordered immigration officials to immediately release an Afghan immigrant who helped U.S. troops fight the Taliban before moving to Boulder County.

Mohammad Ali Dadfar, who lived in Louisville with his wife and four children after fleeing Afghanistan, was picked up in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement sting while working as a long-haul truck driver. He has been held in a detention center in Missouri for nearly two months following his arrest at a weigh station along an interstate highway in Indiana.

“Ali’s family is overwhelmed and excited to see him,” said Marissa Seuc-Hester, who leads a volunteer ministry for immigrants at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Louisville and had helped the family with housing and other support. “Our community is celebrating this just order and cannot wait to welcome him home.”

Within hours of the judge’s order, by late Monday afternoon, Dadfar walked out of the detention center in Missouri. Friends in Louisville made arrangements to pick him up, and others, including his wife, were driving east to meet him, Seuc-Hester said.

U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool, in the Western District of Missouri, ruled that Dadfar’s constitutional right to due process was violated and that he is entitled to immediate release.

To read the entire story, visit The Colorado Sun.

Jennifer Brown
Jennifer Brown writes about mental health, the child welfare system, the disability community and homelessness for The Colorado Sun. As a former Montana 4-H kid, she also loves writing about agriculture and ranching. Brown previously worked at the Hungry Horse News in Montana, the Tyler Morning Telegraph in Texas, The Associated Press in Oklahoma City, and The Denver Post before helping found The Sun in 2018.
