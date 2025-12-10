Dark Horse demolition could come sooner than expected

The planners behind the Williams Village housing project said a city rule is forcing demolition of the iconic Dark Horse Tavern sooner than expected, but city officials are saying the timing remains in the hands of developers.

Why it matters: The developers said the condensed timeline would be a hardship for the dive bar and its employees and deprive locals the chance to say their farewells to the unique building.

Driving the news: In a Dec. 4 letter to the Boulder City Attorney's Office that was also sent to Axios Boulder, developer and property owner Petur S. Williams said the city is requiring the Dark Horse building to be demolished by the end of the year for the housing development to move forward.

The other side: Cate Stanek, a spokesperson for the Boulder City Attorney's Office, told Axios Boulder that while the Dark Horse demolition is required for the housing project to proceed, the city has no deadline on when the developers choose to begin the process.

Between the lines: The demolition of the 50-year-old Dark Horse building was a controversial aspect of the Williams Village development.

