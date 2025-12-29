2025's top political stories from KUNC News

Colorado’s government and politics were a focal point of KUNC’s coverage in 2025, as lawmakers, advocates, and voters faced decisions that touched nearly every aspect of life in the state. KUNC covered debates over gun policy and immigration enforcement, housing affordability, reproductive health care, and how state and federal decisions are impacting communities across Northern Colorado. These are the most-read political stories on KUNC.
This year also marked a new chapter in statehouse reporting with the launch of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. The collaboration between KUNC, The Colorado Sun, Colorado Public Radio, and Rocky Mountain PBS strengthens political and public affairs coverage through shared reporting and coordinated resources, expanding accountability journalism for audiences statewide.
Here's a look at some of the most-read stories we covered this year.
More veterans are getting care outside of the VA through private providers. The agency says it expands access, but many fear it’s eroding specialized services.
After the first round of No Kings protests this summer, Coloradans rallied once again across Northern Colorado Saturday to protest against the Trump administration’s policies.
Housing advocates say corporate landlords and their use of rent-setting algorithms are unfairly driving up rents and manipulating the rental market, making it harder and harder for Coloradans to afford rent.
The bill would further block local cooperation with federal authorities, like ICE, and attempt to outlaw deportation operations in certain Colorado locations. It’s in part a response to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Federal funding cuts leave Colorado to decide how long it can sustain Planned Parenthood.
Colorado’s prisons are understaffed and overcrowded, pushing inmates into county jails. The state’s emergency plan is now active, but local leaders say it’s only a temporary fix.
The measure still needs to clear a few procedural votes, but it appears on its way to Gov. Jared Polis' desk.
Senate Bill 33 is meant to protect small businesses that sell alcohol from further economic decline following the expansion of beer and wine sales in grocery stores.