2025's top political stories from KUNC News

Colorado’s government and politics were a focal point of KUNC’s coverage in 2025, as lawmakers, advocates, and voters faced decisions that touched nearly every aspect of life in the state. KUNC covered debates over gun policy and immigration enforcement, housing affordability, reproductive health care, and how state and federal decisions are impacting communities across Northern Colorado. These are the most-read political stories on KUNC.

This year also marked a new chapter in statehouse reporting with the launch of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. The collaboration between KUNC, The Colorado Sun, Colorado Public Radio, and Rocky Mountain PBS strengthens political and public affairs coverage through shared reporting and coordinated resources, expanding accountability journalism for audiences statewide.

Here's a look at some of the most-read stories we covered this year.

Democrats unveil long-awaited proposal to protect immigrants from ICE raids The bill would further block local cooperation with federal authorities, like ICE, and attempt to outlaw deportation operations in certain Colorado locations. It's in part a response to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.