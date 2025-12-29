© 2026
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

2025's top political stories from KUNC News

KUNC | By Lucas Brady Woods,
Kyle McKinnonAlex Murphy
Published December 29, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
The Colorado State Capitol building with towering columns and stone walls.
KUNC
From protests to ICE raids, politics across the state were a big conversation this year.

Colorado’s government and politics were a focal point of KUNC’s coverage in 2025, as lawmakers, advocates, and voters faced decisions that touched nearly every aspect of life in the state. KUNC covered debates over gun policy and immigration enforcement, housing affordability, reproductive health care, and how state and federal decisions are impacting communities across Northern Colorado. These are the most-read political stories on KUNC.

This year also marked a new chapter in statehouse reporting with the launch of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. The collaboration between KUNC, The Colorado Sun, Colorado Public Radio, and Rocky Mountain PBS strengthens political and public affairs coverage through shared reporting and coordinated resources, expanding accountability journalism for audiences statewide.

Here's a look at some of the most-read stories we covered this year.

News
Concerns grow over the VA’s push to send veterans to private care
Kyle McKinnon
More veterans are getting care outside of the VA through private providers. The agency says it expands access, but many fear it’s eroding specialized services.
Hundreds gathered in Civic Center Park in Fort Collins for a No Kings protest on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
News
Crowds gather in Fort Collins, Greeley for Saturday morning No Kings protests
Lucas Brady Woods, Kyle McKinnon
After the first round of No Kings protests this summer, Coloradans rallied once again across Northern Colorado Saturday to protest against the Trump administration’s policies.
A row of houses, one with a white picket fence, on a tree-lined street.
News
In Fort Collins, it can be tough to afford rent. Colorado’s corporate landlords could be to blame.
Lucas Brady Woods
Housing advocates say corporate landlords and their use of rent-setting algorithms are unfairly driving up rents and manipulating the rental market, making it harder and harder for Coloradans to afford rent.
Multiple people in camouflage and tactical gear carry rifles outside of a large building.
News
Democrats unveil long-awaited proposal to protect immigrants from ICE raids
Lucas Brady Woods
The bill would further block local cooperation with federal authorities, like ICE, and attempt to outlaw deportation operations in certain Colorado locations. It’s in part a response to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains in Denver on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The organization serves more than 10,000 Coloradans on Medicaid each year, who now must rely on state funding for care.
Politics
Colorado covers Planned Parenthood after GOP cuts. But for how long?
Kyle McKinnon
Federal funding cuts leave Colorado to decide how long it can sustain Planned Parenthood.
The Sterling Correctional Facility on the outskirts of Sterling in early August 2018. It’s the largest prison in the Colorado Department of Corrections system, and is among state prisons that are understaffed and overcrowded.
News
Colorado’s prisons and jails are overflowing. What’s being done?
Kyle McKinnon
Colorado’s prisons are understaffed and overcrowded, pushing inmates into county jails. The state’s emergency plan is now active, but local leaders say it’s only a temporary fix.
A new bill at the State Capitol would give counties and municipalities the right of first refusal when certain residential or mixed-use real estate goes up for sale. The State Capitol is pictured here on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Politics
After 12 hours of debate, Colorado House approves detachable magazine ban
Chas Sisk
The measure still needs to clear a few procedural votes, but it appears on its way to Gov. Jared Polis' desk.
Various bottles of beer and wine with assorted colors and packaging at a grocery store.
Politics
Colorado governor signs bill halting expansion of hard liquor sales in grocery stores
Jesse Paul
Senate Bill 33 is meant to protect small businesses that sell alcohol from further economic decline following the expansion of beer and wine sales in grocery stores.

