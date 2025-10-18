© 2025
Crowds gather in Fort Collins, Greeley for Saturday morning No Kings protests

KUNC | By Lucas Brady Woods,
Kyle McKinnon
Published October 18, 2025 at 11:43 AM MDT
Hundreds gathered in Civic Center Park in Fort Collins for a No Kings protest on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse addresses a crowd in Old Town Fort Collins as thousands gathered in Civic Center Park for a No Kings protest on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Crowds gathered across Northern Colorado Saturday morning for the nationwide No Kings protests against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

In Fort Collins, thousands of rallygoers met in Civic Center Park around 9:00 a.m, many carrying signs and American flags. The atmosphere was energetic and festive. A local band played to kick off the event and some attendees arrived in costume.

Soon, a lineup of elected officials spoke, including U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, State Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, Larimer County Commissioner Kristin Stephens and District Attorney for Colorado’s Eighth Judicial District Gordon McLaughlin.

Following the speeches, the crowd began a march through Old Town. The rally and march remained peaceful throughout the morning.

About 200 people rallied at Lincoln Park in Greeley, waving homemade signs and chanting as passing cars honked in support. Many called for checks on executive power and the protection of democratic institutions.

More than 50 No Kings protests were scheduled for Saturday in communities across Colorado, with thousands to be held across the country.

A rally on the West Steps of the State Capitol in Denver starts at 12:00 p.m. and an event at the Bandshell in Boulder at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday’s rallies are the second round of so-called No Kings protests. The first round took place in June.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
