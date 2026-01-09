Loveland re-mailing program celebrates 80 years of postmarking Valentines
Valentine's Day is approaching, and if you want to send a letter from Loveland for the occasion, now’s the time to prepare what you’ll be putting in the mail for that special someone.
2026 is a landmark year to send your love through the Sweetheart City, too - it’s the 80th anniversary of the Valentine Re-mailing Program there.
Loveland's Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Postal Service work together to send love notes around the world with a special postmark. It’s the largest program of its kind in the United States.
With Love From Loveland says the Valentine’s Card Re-mailing Program began "well before the Internet, but slightly after the Pony Express" in 1946. Postmaster Elmer Ivers, along with Chamber of Commerce President Ted W. Thompson and his wife Mabel, came up with the idea to capitalize on the city's romantic name. Volunteers hand-stamp the Valentines.
You can find instructions and deadlines on the Loveland Chamber of Commerce website.
Stamped cards can be dropped off at multiple locations:
Loveland Chamber
5400 Stone Creek Circle Suite 200
The HUB Cafe by Fresh Plate
6402 Union Creek Drive
SouthState Bank
935 N. Cleveland Ave.
Elevations Credit Union
970 E Eisenhower Blvd
SCHEELS
4755 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Johnstown
477 Distilling
123 East 5th Street
Bank of Colorado
1888 West Eisenhower Blvd