Loveland re-mailing program celebrates 80 years of postmarking Valentines

Valentine's Day is approaching, and if you want to send a letter from Loveland for the occasion, now’s the time to prepare what you’ll be putting in the mail for that special someone.

2026 is a landmark year to send your love through the Sweetheart City, too - it’s the 80th anniversary of the Valentine Re-mailing Program there.

Loveland Chamber of Commerce / Loveland.org Instructions for mailing your Valentine's Day missives through Loveland in 2026. Courtesy of Loveland Chamber of Commerce

Loveland's Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Postal Service work together to send love notes around the world with a special postmark. It’s the largest program of its kind in the United States.

With Love From Loveland says the Valentine’s Card Re-mailing Program began "well before the Internet, but slightly after the Pony Express" in 1946. Postmaster Elmer Ivers, along with Chamber of Commerce President Ted W. Thompson and his wife Mabel, came up with the idea to capitalize on the city's romantic name. Volunteers hand-stamp the Valentines.

You can find instructions and deadlines on the Loveland Chamber of Commerce website.

Stamped cards can be dropped off at multiple locations:

Loveland Chamber

5400 Stone Creek Circle Suite 200

The HUB Cafe by Fresh Plate

6402 Union Creek Drive

SouthState Bank

935 N. Cleveland Ave.

Elevations Credit Union

970 E Eisenhower Blvd

SCHEELS

4755 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Johnstown

477 Distilling

123 East 5th Street

Bank of Colorado

1888 West Eisenhower Blvd

