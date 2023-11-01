Thomas Piepert, Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, a conservative Republican who represents much of Colorado's rural eastern plains, says he won't seek a sixth term in Congress. The 64-year-old former prosecutor on Wednesday cited many in his party who refuse to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election and to condemn the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. He was one of the eight Republicans who joined with Democrats to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in early October.