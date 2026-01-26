Misconduct by ICE can now be reported to the Colorado attorney general

The Colorado attorney general's office launched a new section of its public complaint system specifically for misconduct by federal agents, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"Nobody is above the rule of law, including federal agents such as ICE or border patrol," Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement. "This new reporting form is about keeping our communities safe and reminding them that we have their back. If you see misconduct from a federal agent, we want to hear about it."

Unlawful activity by federal agents could include use of excessive force, unlawful searches or arrests, wrongful detentions, interference with voting, or other civil rights violations, according to the complaint page.

A news release from Weiser's office says information submitted through the complaint system will help the attorney general's office ensure federal accountability and identify patterns of misconduct by federal agents. His office will review reports and share necessary information with government offices or oversight agencies, including local district attorneys or elected members of Congress.

Complaints can be submitted anonymously. Fields asking for name and email in the complaint form are optional.

While the impact of the new complaint system is yet to be seen, Karen Orona, spokesperson for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, said it sends a strong message that the state is committed to upholding laws and protecting the civil rights of people in the state, regardless of immigration status.

"It is encouraging when elected officials take a public stance prioritizing community safety and explicitly affirming the belonging of all community members," Orona said in a statement

In Minnesota, ICE agents have broken car windows and arrested observers as part of the Trump administration's growing crackdown in the state. Minnesotans have increased efforts to observe and protest ICE actions after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis. About 3,000 ICE agents are deployed to the Twin Cities.

Weiser, a Democrat, is running to be governor of Colorado.

This story was made available via the Colorado News Collaborative. Learn more at: