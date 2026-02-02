Hudson Town Council to weigh Bandimere annexations

The Hudson Town Council will set the stage Wednesday to bring a new incarnation of Bandimere Speedway into town limits, with the Bandimere family partnering with longtime Colorado developers Carlson Associates to bring the project to fruition.

The council will hear annexation requests for three properties totaling 1,075 acres: a 955-acre property owned by Darlene Rothrock, wife of the former Rocky’s Auto founder Dave Rothrock; 115.6 acres that John Bandimere Jr. purchased with New Horizons Foundation, a Christian organization based in Colorado Springs; and two parcels totaling 28 acres called the McGill Property, also acquired by New Horizons.

The annexation requests will be introduced without discussion on first reading and then set for a public hearing on March 4. That hearing is to include a formal presentation, and the public will be able to comment.

Together, the annexation requests make up what is being called the Hudson Motorsports LLC project, which is expected to become the new home of Bandimere Speedway, which closed two years ago after 65 years in Morrison.

In a 2025 interview, John Bandimere Jr., said he was moving to be a better neighbor. He said when his father located the mile-long speedway near the foothills west of Denver, there was nothing around it. But in recent years residential growth started encroaching.

Bandimere set his sights on the Hudson properties last May, marking the first purchase of the properties from Rockys Autos for $3 million, with New Horizons listed as the buyer. The foundation followed up with another acquisition in November, acquiring property from Judith McGill for $980,000.

The Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Ryan Carlson, vice president of Carlson Associates, which has partnered with the Bandimere family in Hudson Motorsports LLC, said the group is working to develop all the properties into the new speedway at Colorado Highway 52 and Interstate 76. He said the eventual goal is to have all properties under that ownership; the three separate annexations, he said, are just a function of how the project is coming together.

“It really is one application, for all intents and purposes, even though it is three separate parcels,” Carlson said.

He said at this point, there are no major plans or visions on paper, but they’re hoping 2026 is the year the entire project comes together.

“Right now, we just want to get it entitled and get the rest of the property bought,” Carlson said. “The long-term operations are still confidential and classified. It’s just a process; there aren’t too many race tracks that are developed across the country, so it’s a different kind of development. We have a great partner so far in the town of Hudson. Now, they’re welcoming it, and we’re all kind of just working together to make this happen.”

Carlson said they will continue to be engaged with the community to ensure all neighbors are informed of the project through community and neighborhood meetings. Meanwhile, there’s still a lot of work to do.

“There’s normal development hurdles, especially in Colorado,” Carlson said. “You just have to go through due diligence and make sure everything works. Hudson is a small town, and this is a large annexation, so we have to look at infrastructure, roadways, and the like.

“Everyone is hoping that 2026 is a big year for this,” Carlson said.