NPR News, Colorado Stories
Love is in the air and stamps are on the Valentines in the Sweetheart City

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published February 6, 2026 at 2:44 PM MST
People sit at six tables, covered with pink tablecloths and adorned with shiny red heart decorations. They are stamping envelopes with a special heart symbol for the Loveland Valentine Remailing Program.
Nikole Robinson Carroll
/
KUNC
Volunteers stamp and cache Valentine cards and letters for the Loveland Valentine Remailing Program.

There’s still time to put a stamp on a local Valentine’s Day message from the Sweetheart City.

Loveland’s Valentine Remailing Program is an 80-year-old collaboration between the city and the U-S Postal Service. Volunteers add a special postmark to love notes sent around the world.

Among all those Valentines, volunteers sometimes get notes addressed to celebrities. Teresa Bender mentioned Dolly Parton as a name she recently saw, and showed me an envelope destined for the White House.

“My husband has sent Valentines to the president, and he's gotten really fancy ‘thank you’ cards back,” Bender told KUNC.

A woman's hand holds a white envelope decorated with red Loveland seal and a heart-shaped Loveland Valentine stamp. The envelope is addressed to the President of the United States and the First Lady.
Nikole Robinson Carroll
/
KUNC
A Loveland Valentine Remailing Program volunteer holds up a stamped envelope addressed to the president and first lady.

The Valentine Remailing Program is massively popular among the volunteers stamping the stacks of love notes. Most become lifers once they’re in. Darline Rivas said she was on the volunteer stamper wait list for 10 years.

“The only way you can get in, practically, is if somebody dies,” Rivas said. “And that's what happened. My neighbor's mother died, and she said I could take her place.”

Rivas also has a personal connection to the holiday.

“I met my husband on the 14th of February. And we've been together ever since,” Rivas said. “It's just a fun thing, sharing love all over.”

Loveland’s Valentine Remailing Program is the largest one of its kind in the United States. You can drop off cards and letters for in-state recipients at the Chamber of Commerce through Monday.
News Valentine's DayLoveland
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
