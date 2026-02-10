Some Colorado ski resorts are reducing employee hours due to the lack of snow and terrain offerings

As one of Colorado's worst winter seasons for snowfall continues, some ski resorts are cutting employee hours due to a lack of work to go around.

Summit Daily News reviewed schedules provided by three current employees at ski areas in Colorado's mountains that showed a reduction in hours, with employees explaining they are having to seek other employment while struggling to sustain themselves in high-cost-of-living resort towns.

Multiple ski resorts confirmed that they've had to reduce hours for some employees due to the lack of snow resulting in fewer jobs that need to be done on the mountain. These resorts said they monitor conditions closely to adjust employees' hours and offer support to those whose hours have been cut.

"This season's record-low snowfall in the Rockies has limited our ability to open terrain, which unfortunately does have an impact on the number of hours available for employees in some roles at our mountains, including lift operations and food and beverage roles," Vail Resorts communications director John Plack said in a statement.

Vail Resorts, which owns the Epic Pass and resorts across the U.S., including Breckenridge, Keystone, Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek in Colorado, reported a 20% dip in skier visits to start the season, according to a January update to the company's investors.

Plack said Vail Resorts supports employees working fewer hours than usual with complimentary staff meals and groceries as well as possible financial support through the EpicPromise Foundation and mental health support through its employee assistance program.

"When schedules are constrained we do everything we can to help employees find additional opportunities to work, including picking up different shifts and working in other areas when possible," Plack said.

He added that Vail Resorts supports "critical nonprofit organizations that provide assistance to community members impacted by the challenging conditions this season," including the Eagle Valley Community Foundation's Community Market.

Copper Mountain communications manager Olivia Butrymovich said in a statement also confirmed that with the ski resort's current limited terrain offerings, "operational adjustments have been necessary."

Copper offers its employees free monthly dinners, additional free food at the Copper Chapel, free mental health counseling, yoga classes and athletic club memberships. Employees also have access to affordable meal options through the employee cafe and opportunities for reduced rent, she said.

"Decisions to reduce hours in certain departments are not made lightly," Butrymovich said.

At Steamboat Resort, operations teams have opened 75% of the resort's skiable acres, but has had to reduce hours for some part-time and seasonal workers to "protect hours for full-time employees," according to communications director Maren Franciosi.

Employees maintain benefits and their employee ski pass despite reduced hours, Franciosi said. They also have access to wellbeing programs, free counseling, rental assistance, an employee food pantry, a winter clothing drive and free meals in the employee dining room, she said.

Loveland Ski Area marketing director Loryn Roberson said that while start dates for employees were pushed back, that was communicated to employees early and it has not had to reduce employees' hours.

Roberson said from an operational standpoint, the ski area has asked departments to be mindful with scheduling to avoid unnecessary overtime and has paused most hiring efforts except for a few key roles.

"We have not reduced employee hours due to snow conditions," Roberson said. "At Loveland, we place a strong emphasis on honoring our commitments to employees and providing the hours agreed upon once they start and for the duration of the season."

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area communications manager Shayna Silverman said the ski resort has also had to cut hours, impacting both full-time and part-time staff. A-Basin had only about 22% of its 147 runs open as of Friday.

"Simply put -- with less snow, less of the mountain is open, so everything is operating at a lower volume, and we need less people to run the place," Silverman said. "We're not operating at the level we recruited and staffed for in the summer and fall."

Staff are always the top priority, so the resort has come up with "creative solutions" like weekly free staff dinners, low-to-no cost wellness events, work and grocery shuttles to save staff money on gas, keeping cafeterias open for staff to work, despite slow business, and offering frontline staff hours in other departments.

Most customers this season understand that Mother Nature "had other plans for us this winter," Silverman said. She said everyone at A-Basin is making the most of what skiing is available and has their fingers crossed for more snow.

"It's always good to remind everyone to be kind, say hi to that lifty before sitting down, thank a patroller on the hill, and tip your bartenders!" Silverman said. "... Powder days will return, so make the most of what we have now. But most importantly, thank our staff that's here and showing up, whether the snow did or not."

