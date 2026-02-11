WATCH: Commerce City Police share video of fire-juggling unicyclist, voice concerns

The Commerce City Police Department had an unusual reminder for residents last Thursday after spotting a person in a crosswalk juggling fire while on a unicycle.

The story has since gained national attention, bringing the spotlight to the city just northeast of Denver.

The police department shared a clip of the spectacle on Facebook and said they received numerous calls from drivers who were entertained but also a little concerned.

Here is the video:

Fire-Juggling Unicyclist in Commerce City

In the clip, the unicyclist rides in front of traffic during a red light and juggles flaming clubs. The video was filmed by a drone at the intersection of US-85 and 60th Avenue.

Commerce police stated that the city isn’t the Las Vegas Strip and noted that they’ve made efforts to ensure that pedestrians and others don’t interfere with drivers in the roadway, which has led to improvements. However, they wrote, “We have NEVER gotten a report quite like this one.”

While they agree the person in the video is talented, they would prefer that people avoid doing activities like this.

What do you think of the clip?