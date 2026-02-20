Remembering the father of Black radio in Denver: James “Dr. Daddio” Walker

As part of Black History Month, Denver is honoring the first Black person to own a radio station west of Kansas City, James “Dr. Daddio” Walker. The man known as the father of Black radio in Denver died in late January at age 86.

Jim Walker was a social worker who started his radio career in Missouri and Louisiana before coming to Colorado in the 1960s.

Walker was hired at country music station K-D-K-O in the historic Five Points neighborhood, where he brought soul music to the airwaves as “Dr. Daddio.” He changed the station to an all-soul format when he took over ownership in the eighties.

Five Points became known as “the Harlem of the West” in the 20th century because of Walker’s work and the work of over 500 other Black business owners.

Denver’s 1510 KDKO - (1967-2002) Retrospective The KDKO logo after the format change from country to soul.

Dr. Daddio’s memorial service was Saturday, Feb. 7, followed by a parade through Five Points and an after-party at the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance School .

Community organization hub Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center is organizing another parade as part of the Five Points Jazz Roots event on Saturday, Feb. 21.

Tributes have also poured in online, including on the Denver’s 1510 KDKO - (1967-2002) Retrospective Facebook page.

Brother Jeff recently spoke on his Youtube channel with Dr. Daddio’s daughter, Yolanda Walker, who reflected on what a powerful force K-D-K-O was for Black Denverites.

“KDKO put so many things on the map, not just from an entertainment standpoint, but political,” Yolanda Walker said. “We were able to go out and reach out and talk.”