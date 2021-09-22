© 2021
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Celebrating African American Barbecue Culture And History With 'Black Smoke'

Published September 22, 2021 at 2:03 PM MDT
1 of 2  — Photos
Colorado Edition's Erin O'Toole chats with Black Smoke author Adrian Miller at Nordy's Barbecue and Grill in Loveland, Colorado.
Rae Solomon / KUNC
2 of 2  — Photos
A barbecue platter at Nordy's Barbecue and Grill in Loveland, Colorado.
Rae Solomon / KUNC

Autumn has officially begun, and that means it will soon be time to say goodbye to another barbecue season in Colorado.

But before those flames die out for the year, Colorado Edition spoke to soul food scholar, certified barbecue judge and James Beard Foundation Book Award recipient Adrian Miller. Miller's most recent book, Black Smoke, celebrates African American barbecue culture and storytelling in the U.S.

In order to get the full taste of the book, Colorado Edition's Erin O'Toole, Rae Solomon and Tess Novotny met up with Miller for lunch at Nordy's Barbecue and Grill in Loveland. Over a platter of ribs, hush puppies, cornbread and more, they discussed the origins of barbeque, and the stories of Black barbecuers who shaped the culture of barbecue in America.

KUNC's Colorado EditionFood & Food CultureBlack HistoryAuthor Interviews
Rae Solomon
As newscast reporter I keep Northern Coloradans up to date on all the things they need to know NOW. Whatever’s floating through the zeitgeist at the moment, I’m on it.
Tess Novotny
As a producer for Colorado Edition, I pitch segment ideas, pre-interview guests, craft scripts and cut audio. I also write tweets, build web posts and occasionally host.
