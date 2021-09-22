Celebrating African American Barbecue Culture And History With 'Black Smoke'

Autumn has officially begun, and that means it will soon be time to say goodbye to another barbecue season in Colorado.

But before those flames die out for the year, Colorado Edition spoke to soul food scholar, certified barbecue judge and James Beard Foundation Book Award recipient Adrian Miller. Miller's most recent book, Black Smoke, celebrates African American barbecue culture and storytelling in the U.S.

In order to get the full taste of the book, Colorado Edition's Erin O'Toole, Rae Solomon and Tess Novotny met up with Miller for lunch at Nordy's Barbecue and Grill in Loveland. Over a platter of ribs, hush puppies, cornbread and more, they discussed the origins of barbeque, and the stories of Black barbecuers who shaped the culture of barbecue in America.