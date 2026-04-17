Earth Day events scheduled across Northern Colorado to honor the planet and environment

Earth Day 2026 is on Wednesday, April 22. Communities across Northern Colorado are marking the week around the occasion with a variety of events.

Here’s a rundown of what’s happening near you.

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Denver

Volunteers will clean up around Bluff Lake to keep the site healthy for visitors and wildlife. Youth 8+ may attend with parental supervision. Trash bags, trash grabbers, and gloves will be provided.

Girl Scout Troop 67603 will lead Earth Day service projects. The event will also include Indigenous vendors and dance performances, free seed bombs and nature-inspired crafts.

Fort Collins

Odell Brewing is a new venue for this event. Features include exhibitors, food trucks and kids’ activities - including an appearance by the CSU Bug Zoo .

CSU student organizations and academic departments will have information tables alongside Fort Collins sustainability organizations. Attendees can find resources, activities and opportunities to get involved in sustainability initiatives.

Golden/Arvada

Volunteers will work on trail improvements and a restoration project including seeding, planting, and weeding. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and there will be a raffle.

Greeley

It’s Mariposa’s 3rd Annual Earth Day Birthday party! Mariposa is turning 42, and there will be treats, a plant swap and experts with advice on house plants.

Saturday April 25

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Downtown Greeley

Mend Community Organization is putting on this trash pickup. The nonprofit started in 2024 as “a way to genuinely connect people who are passionate about living a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly life .” Cleanup supplies will be provided.

Several local environmental organizations are coming together to bring the community environmentally friendly crafts, stories, games, giveaways and hands-on learning. Free events will be happening inside and outside of LINC Library Innovation Center. No registration is required.

Lafayette

Pull on your closed-toed shoes and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty to plant native plants, pull pesky invaders, and give local soils a boost alongside the Open Space Division and Sustainability Department. Pizza, snacks and water will be provided. Registration is required and reserved for Lafayette residents.

This event is open to City of Lafayette residents only, and advance registration is required. Residents can drop off many items for free, including batteries, bubble wrap, fluorescent tubes and bulbs, paint, plastic shopping bags, and household cleaning supplies.

Longmont

Sustainable Living Asoociation Details about the 12th annual Longmont Earth Day Celebration.

This family-friendly event features a clothing swap, a bike drive and a community clean-up at Centennial Park. A local farm is also stopping by with alpacas. Check the Facebook event for updates.

Lyons

The expo is the finale to Earth Week, beginning Saturday, April 18. Other events include free plant-based goodies, workshops and a community cleanup of the St. Vrain River.

Thornton

Participants will be building birdhouses and bat boxes that will be placed throughout the city of Thornton. Materials and tools will be provided. Registration deadline is Monday, April 20.

Westminster

Adams County, Colorado Westminster hosts the second annual Adams County Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 25.

This is Adams County’s second Earth Day Celebration. There will be an EV Ride and Drive, music, free food, air brush tattoos, educational exhibits, and kids’ activities.

