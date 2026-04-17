Earth Day events scheduled across Northern Colorado to honor the planet and environment
Earth Day 2026 is on Wednesday, April 22. Communities across Northern Colorado are marking the week around the occasion with a variety of events.
Here’s a rundown of what’s happening near you.
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Denver
Earth Day Trash Pick Up
- Saturday, April 18
- 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- Bluff Lake Nature Center
- 1125 E. Martin Luther King Junior Blvd. Denver, CO 80238
Volunteers will clean up around Bluff Lake to keep the site healthy for visitors and wildlife. Youth 8+ may attend with parental supervision. Trash bags, trash grabbers, and gloves will be provided.
Earth Day At Four Mile
- Saturday, April 18
- 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Four Mile Historic Park
- 715 S Forest St, Denver, CO 80246
Girl Scout Troop 67603 will lead Earth Day service projects. The event will also include Indigenous vendors and dance performances, free seed bombs and nature-inspired crafts.
Fort Collins
Earth Day Fort Collins
- Saturday, April 18
- 11:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Odell Brewing Company
- 800 East Lincoln Ave. Fort Collins, CO, 80524
Odell Brewing is a new venue for this event. Features include exhibitors, food trucks and kids’ activities - including an appearance by the CSU Bug Zoo.
Earth Day Festival
- Wednesday, April 22
- 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- CSU Lory Student Center Plaza
- 1101 Center Ave Mall, Fort Collins, CO 80521
CSU student organizations and academic departments will have information tables alongside Fort Collins sustainability organizations. Attendees can find resources, activities and opportunities to get involved in sustainability initiatives.
Golden/Arvada
Earth Day Volunteer event
- Saturday, April 18
- 8:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- South Table Mountain Park & Van Bibber Park
Volunteers will work on trail improvements and a restoration project including seeding, planting, and weeding. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and there will be a raffle.
Greeley
3rd Annual Earth Day Birthday
- Saturday, April 18
- 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Mariposa Plants & Flowers
- 801 8th St. Ste. 110, Greeley, CO 80631
It’s Mariposa’s 3rd Annual Earth Day Birthday party! Mariposa is turning 42, and there will be treats, a plant swap and experts with advice on house plants.
Earth Day Community Cleanup
- Saturday April 25
- 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Downtown Greeley
Mend Community Organization is putting on this trash pickup. The nonprofit started in 2024 as “a way to genuinely connect people who are passionate about living a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly life.” Cleanup supplies will be provided.
Let’s Celebrate Earth Day!
- Wednesday, April 22
- 10:00 a.m.
- LINC Library Innovation Center
- 501 8th Ave. Greeley, CO 80631
Several local environmental organizations are coming together to bring the community environmentally friendly crafts, stories, games, giveaways and hands-on learning. Free events will be happening inside and outside of LINC Library Innovation Center. No registration is required.
Lafayette
Earth Day Volunteer Event
- Wednesday, April 22
- 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Pull on your closed-toed shoes and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty to plant native plants, pull pesky invaders, and give local soils a boost alongside the Open Space Division and Sustainability Department. Pizza, snacks and water will be provided. Registration is required and reserved for Lafayette residents.
2026 Hard-to-Recycle Event
- Saturday, April 25
- 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Flatirons Church
- 201 Waneka Pkwy. Lafayette, CO 80026
This event is open to City of Lafayette residents only, and advance registration is required. Residents can drop off many items for free, including batteries, bubble wrap, fluorescent tubes and bulbs, paint, plastic shopping bags, and household cleaning supplies.
Longmont
12th Annual Longmont Earth Day Celebration
- Saturday, April 18
- 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Timberline PK-8 School
- 233 E Mountain View Ave. Longmont, CO 80504
This family-friendly event features a clothing swap, a bike drive and a community clean-up at Centennial Park. A local farm is also stopping by with alpacas. Check the Facebook event for updates.
Lyons
Earth Day Expo
- Saturday, April 25
- 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Bohn Park
- 199 2nd Ave. Lyons, CO 80540
The expo is the finale to Earth Week, beginning Saturday, April 18. Other events include free plant-based goodies, workshops and a community cleanup of the St. Vrain River.
Thornton
Earth Day Habitat Build
- Wednesday, April 22
- 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Carpenter Park
- 3498 E 112th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233
Participants will be building birdhouses and bat boxes that will be placed throughout the city of Thornton. Materials and tools will be provided. Registration deadline is Monday, April 20.
Westminster
Adams County Earth Day Celebration 2026
- Saturday, April 25
- 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Westminster City Park Recreation Center
- 10455 Sheridan Blvd. Westminster, CO 80020
This is Adams County’s second Earth Day Celebration. There will be an EV Ride and Drive, music, free food, air brush tattoos, educational exhibits, and kids’ activities.