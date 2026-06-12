KIDS COUNT report points to affordability & education challenges as Colorado’s ranking dips

Colorado is now ranked 14th nationwide for child well-being, down from 12th place. That’s according to composite scores from the latest KIDS COUNT® Data Book . It was released on Wednesday, June 10.

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The Data Book is “a 50-state report of recent data developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation * analyzing how kids are faring nationwide.” The report aims to show state leaders the areas of life where kids need more support.

The 2026 report shows that over a five-year span, academic outcomes have emerged as a major concern. Colorado’s ranking is also a result of economic instability in the state - especially the need for affordable housing.

Colorado’s score in economic well-being dropped significantly between 2019 and 2024. That dip was partially caused by the burden of housing. About a third of Colorado children in the survey reported their households spent at least 30% of their incomes on housing. Healthcare price tags exacerbate those families’ struggles, the report found.

In that same 2019-2024 window, Colorado’s education score plummeted. In 2024, 64% of 4th graders in Colorado were not proficient in reading. That’s up from 60% in 2019. The decline is part of a national trend.

Researcher Maya Gould presented these state-level findings and more for the Colorado Children’s Campaign on Wednesday, pointing to concerns about economic stability.

“If we look beyond just the federal poverty level, we actually estimate that one in four kids in Colorado are economically disadvantaged," said Gould. "This is even higher among single parent households, who are almost four times more likely than married households to experience economic or financial hardship.”

The rankings brought some good news, too. The teen birth rate went down slightly while the high school graduation rate improved.

The Colorado Children’s Campaign said lawmakers and officials should use the data “to unite across party lines and respond with initiatives that invest in young people.”

“Behind every number in this report is a child who is either hungry or fed, housed or homeless, progressing academically or falling behind. No state is consistently getting this right,” said Lisa M. Lawson, president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation. “The Data Book challenges us to follow the evidence and do what delivers results.”

*Reporter’s note: The Annie E. Casey Foundation is a financial supporter of NPR, a network affiliated with KUNC.

