The Catch Up: The latest Kids Count report, tracking PFAS in fish and Boulder's osprey cam

Kids Count report shows increase in homelessness, drop in teen suicides

An annual report on child well-being in Colorado shows more kids are experiencing homelessness and living in households with financial insecurity. This year's Kids Count report from the Colorado Children's Campaign found that one in nine children in the state was living in poverty. The report also looked at health, early childhood, and public education. Colorado Children's Campaign says students are struggling with state testing requirements. There were bright spots in the report. Teen suicide rates are down and more kids have health insurance. The state's universal pre-K program has led to more licensed child care providers and better access. However, gaps remain, and child care in Colorado is getting more expensive.

SPLC names dozens of Colorado-based “extremist groups”

A national civil rights group says Colorado has 33 extremist groups operating in the state and that number has only gone up. The list includes a statewide white nationalist group and organizations based in Northern Colorado with anti-government views. Other groups mentioned include those in opposition to LGBTQ+ rights and immigration. The data comes from the Southern Poverty Law Center, which identified more than 1,000 extremist groups nationwide. The Center says the groups are trying to “divide the country, demoralize people and dismantle democracy.”

Dacono settles with Eukert

Dacono has settled a lawsuit with its former city manager. A.J. Euckert alleged he was terminated unlawfully in 2023 when the city council abruptly voted to fire him. Euckert claimed his termination was retaliatory and violated Colorado’s Open Meetings Law. BizWest reports both parties reached a settlement last month, and the case was dismissed by a Weld County Court judge. Eukert will get about $97,000 from the settlement.

Timnath sees first high school graduates in decades

The town of Timnath recently held its first high school graduation ceremony in 65 years. Timnath Middle-High School opened in 2022 and aspires to fill the same community-centered role the original high school did before it closed in 1960. Principal Jesse Morrill told KUNC the support of the town and neighboring northern Colorado communities made the school’s progress and growth possible. The first high school graduated an average of 15 to 20 students per year, while the new one graduated 129 on Friday, May 23. The Class of 2026 has around 230 students.

Boulder osprey cam captures hatching chicks

An osprey nest at the Boulder County Fairgrounds is being watched closely for new arrivals. A clutch of four eggs began hatching in the last week of May. County officials maintain on-site cameras of the nest and you can watch a live feed on the county’s website .

Rapid snowmelt in mountains could spell trouble for the Mountain West

Alex Hager / KUNC More than two thirds of the Colorado River begins as snow in the state of Colorado. However, warm temperatures and dry soil are steadily reducing the amount of snowmelt that makes its way into the river, which supplies 40 million people across the Southwest.

Snow has been melting at rapid rates throughout the region, including in the Rocky Mountains. That could mean increased fire danger and water supply issues. Earlier this year, mountains in Northern Colorado had a lot of snow, even above average at some ski resorts. Then, in April, a spring heat wave hit, bringing high temperatures and clear skies. According to the Western Regional Climate Center , snow melted up to three weeks earlier than normal. This kind of rapid melting is expected in the warmer, drier southwest states, like Nevada and New Mexico. But this spring, almost every major mountain range in the region saw a big melt, including ones in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Utah. Just between April 10 and 17, data from the National Resources Conservation Service revealed record melting at sites in each of those states.

State dashboard tracks PFAS in fish

Rae Solomon / KUNC Lake trout waiting to be processed at the weigh-in station

Colorado has started tracking “forever chemicals” in fish. The state’s fish consumption advisory dashboard now includes location-specific information on a type of PFAS chemical known as PFOS. Contamination can vary depending on the fish species and where it lives. Cooking and cleaning fish does not remove these chemicals. The fish dashboard also contains advisories about mercury. Anglers can use an interactive map to search for health advisories for specific fish species by waterway.

Boulder seeking an artist to design a bridge mosaic

City of Boulder Boulder is looking for an artist to create a design for the city's Central Avenue Bridge Mosaic Project.

A call is out for artists in Boulder for mosaic design ideas for the Central Avenue Bridge. City leaders want art that will showcase Boulder’s beauty and identity as well as its entrepreneurial spirit. The selected artist or artist team will create two installations on the walls of the bridge near 57th Street after it's reconstructed. The city is taking applications through June 2. Community members can submit ideas for artists to consider on the city’s website .

NPR and Colorado public radio stations sue Trump White House