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Boulder news roundup: a city council resignation, primary election turnout, & marmots

KUNC | By Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder,
Emma VandenEinde
Published July 29, 2026 at 9:23 AM MDT
Marmots sitting in a blanket.
Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center
/
Axios Boulder
A family of marmots rescued from Aurora. Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center staff said they likely hitched a ride down from the mountains in a vehicle, as many of the marmots had burns on their feet from a hot engine.

Boulder City Council was rocked by a sudden resignation this month, plus record turnout numbers for the primary election and a first-of-its-kind marmot adoption.

Mitchell Byars from Axios discussed the latest news from Boulder with KUNC's Emma VandenEinde.

Wallach abruptly resigns from Boulder City Council

Boulder City Councilmember Mark Wallach's sudden resignation Thursday night will leave his seat vacant until November, turning an already consequential election into an even bigger shakeup.

Wallach resigned in protest Thursday night after an 8–1 vote allowing the city to pursue Federal Aviation Administration grants for Boulder Municipal Airport, a move that makes it far more difficult to close the airport.

Boulder County primary turnout hits record 43.6%

Boulder County's primary turnout topped 43% — the highest for a local midterm primary since Colorado adopted universal mail voting in 2013. Competitive Democratic statewide contests and several high-profile local races drove unusually strong voter participation across Boulder.

First-ever marmot adoption has a happy ending

Boulder County's Greenwood Rehabilitation Center managed to pull off not only a marmot family reunion, but the first recorded successful marmot adoption. It's a rare wildlife rescue success story — and one that required a little matchmaking.
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News Axios BoulderBoulderBoulder City CouncilElectionsWildlife
Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder
See stories by Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder
Emma VandenEinde
I'm the General Assignment Reporter for KUNC, here to keep you up-to-date on news in your backyard. Each town throughout Northern Colorado contains detailed stories about its citizens and their challenges, and I love sitting with members of the community and hearing what they have to say.
See stories by Emma VandenEinde
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