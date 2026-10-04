Ready to hit the slopes? Here's when ski areas start opening for the season in Colorado

Snowmaking machines are firing up after a storm system crossed the state Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, giving the High Country a bit more moisture to work with and dropping snow above 11,000 feet.

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If you’re ready for ski, snowboard and tube season, here’s a list of anticipated opening dates at the spots near you:

Friday, Oct. 9, 2026

Arapahoe Basin , Keystone

Friday, Oct. 30, 2026

Winter Park Resort , Winter Park

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Keystone Resort , Keystone

Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

Breckenridge Ski Resort , Breckenridge

Copper Mountain Resort , Frisco

Loveland Ski Area , Dillon

Friday, Nov. 13, 2026

Eldora Mountain Resort , Nederland

Vail Resort , Vail

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Steamboat Ski Resort , Steamboat Springs

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026

Aspen Mountain , Aspen

Beaver Creek Resort , Beaver Creek

Crested Butte Mountain Resort , Crested Butte

Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026

Aspen Snowmass , Snowmass Village

Telluride Resort , Telluride

Friday, Nov. 27, 2026

Granby Ranch , Granby

Friday, Dec. 4, 2026

Monarch Mountain , Salida

Powderhorn Mountain Resort , Mesa

Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026

Howelsen Hill Ski Area , Steamboat Springs

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2026

Copper Mountain Resort , Frisco

Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026

Echo Mountain , Idaho Springs

Sunlight Mountain Resort , Glenwood Springs

Monday, Dec. 14, 2026

Buttermilk Ski Resort , Aspen

Aspen Highlands , Aspen

Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026

Silverton Mountain , Silverton

One thing to remember, the weather can change a resort's plans. Last year, multiple ski destinations pushed back their start date as a strong drought slowed the winter season.