Ready to hit the slopes? Here's when ski areas start opening for the season in Colorado
Snowmaking machines are firing up after a storm system crossed the state Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, giving the High Country a bit more moisture to work with and dropping snow above 11,000 feet.
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Friday, Oct. 9, 2026
Friday, Oct. 30, 2026
Winter Park Resort, Winter Park
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
Friday, Nov. 6, 2026
Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge
Copper Mountain Resort, Frisco
Friday, Nov. 13, 2026
Eldora Mountain Resort, Nederland
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Steamboat Ski Resort, Steamboat Springs
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026
Beaver Creek Resort, Beaver Creek
Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Crested Butte
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026
Aspen Snowmass, Snowmass Village
Friday, Nov. 27, 2026
Friday, Dec. 4, 2026
Powderhorn Mountain Resort, Mesa
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026
Howelsen Hill Ski Area, Steamboat Springs
Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2026
Copper Mountain Resort, Frisco
Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026
Sunlight Mountain Resort, Glenwood Springs
Monday, Dec. 14, 2026
Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026
One thing to remember, the weather can change a resort's plans. Last year, multiple ski destinations pushed back their start date as a strong drought slowed the winter season.