Greeley challenges you to 'Fork Around And Find Out' at its first city-wide restaurant week

Organizers of a Greeley event spotlighting local eateries invite you to chow down in the cow town.

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Restaurants, food trucks, coffee shops, distilleries, breweries, bakeries, and other food and beverage businesses in Greeley are participating in Fork Around And Find Out , the city’s first-ever restaurant week festival.

Fork Around And Find Out 2026 is in fact slated for two weeks. It startedMonday, Oct. 19 and runs throughSunday, Nov. 1.

The initiative began after organizers noticed local restaurants closing and wanted to create a way to celebrate and support local businesses.

“We had some restaurants reach out to the DDA specifically,” said organizer Gii Astorga with the Downtown Development Authority.

Prior to that, Astorga said the city was already looking into the questions, “How can we start celebrating our restaurants? How can we bring people to our restaurants, our local entrepreneurs and restaurateurs that are out there?”

The event brings together participating food and beverage businesses to offer $15 to $25 tasting menus, seasonal beverages and grab-and-go boxes. 477 Distilling , The Kress Cinema and Lounge and Stella’s Pinball Arcade and Lounge are among the companies represented.

“We want to give people the opportunity to really kind of either rediscover, discover, or really support the restaurants that are within our community,” Astorga said. “With 33 restaurants that are participating this year, I think that's a really beneficial thing to kind of spread it out a little bit, give different occasions as to why you can go to those things, and hopefully find that new place that you maybe didn't know existed.”