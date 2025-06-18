The best books you suggested for KUNC's 2025 summer reading list

We asked you for your summer reading recommendations, and you did not disappoint. Rest assured, this is not poorly generated by AI. We know this because you helped us create it!

Our suggestions are from you, our Northern Colorado readers, librarians from Poudre and High Plains libraries, as well as the bookstore staff from Lafayette's The Read Queen Bookstore and Cafe and Fort Collins' Old Firehouse Books. Some of our KUNC staff also provided a shortlist of what they have loved reading so far this year. We think there is something for everyone in this list, from cozy mysteries to thrillers, romantasy to rock history. We hope it helps you find a few companions for your summer adventures and staycations. Happy reading!

KUNC Staff Picks

Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here by Jonathan Blitzer

This engrossing history uses multiple narratives to trace the dysfunctional arc of immigration policy in the U.S. Blitzer's handling of the subject matter is anything but dry - these stories are illuminating and piercing, and the writing is approachable. An extremely timely tale of where we are and how we got here.



Beau Baker, Newscast Editor

The Feather Thief by Kirk Wallace Johnson

It's a totally nonfiction heist tale that reads like a spy drama. Compellingly written, and hard to believe it's all true! You'll never look at fly fishing the same way again.



Alex Hager, Western Water Reporter

The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry by John Mark Comer

I'm re-reading this book for a second time as my personal and professional life pick up in the coming months. Comer's writing is to-the-point and digestible, and he doesn't hold any honesty back. For any reader, it's a sobering read on how our society has sped up too much, focused on the wrong things, and how to allow our "souls to catch up with our bodies."

Emma VandenEinde, General Assignment Reporter

The House in the Cerulean Sea

Penchant for apocalyptic horror aside, not every read I enjoy is fraught. The House in the Cerulean Sea is a queer, cozy delight, with fantastical and appealing characters, colorful world building, and a pace and plot that feel important without being stressful.



Jessica Castellano, Relationship Manager

You Dreamed of Empires by Alvaro Enrigue

This book takes you back to 16th century Mexico, giving new life to the meeting of the great Moctezuma and conquistador Hernan Cortes. The book is full of crisply written, subtly hilarious set pieces that animate this epic clashing of cultures, through decreasingly effective displays of machismo and hallucinations that call everything into question. Surprise bonus: the Nahuatl names of the Tenochca characters are so beautiful they demand to be said aloud.

Rae Solomon, Rural and Small Communities Reporter

We Are Legion (We Are Bob) by Dennis E. Taylor

Summer reading, to me, is all about fun – but it doesn't mean I want my brain to be totally on vacation. That's why I am a huge fan of the books in the Bobiverse series. They're solidly science fiction and push the boundaries of what AI could be capable of in the near future, with the urgency of warring nations pushing the imminent demise of planet Earth. There are five books in the series; definitely start at the beginning.



Erin O'Toole, In The NoCo host

Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy

This book has everything you are looking for in a summer read, including the frigid and remote fictional island of Shearwater. Maybe the setting will cool you off as the story engulfs you? Shearwater is in the rising waters of Antarctica, where a family manning a lighthouse is tasked with watching over and saving a rare seed vault before it sinks into the waters, all while hiding many secrets from a woman that washes ashore looking for her missing husband who was a scientist on the island. The story is full of tension and beautiful storytelling that keeps you reading until the bittersweet end. I ran out to get this book after reading McConaghy’s equally moody There Once Were Wolves.

Jennifer Coombes, Managing Digital Editor

The Wolf Den by Elodie Harper

Just finished this on my vacation to Italy and Greece. It's a really good historical fiction from the perspective of a former aristocrat turned sex worker in Pompeii. It takes place a few decades before the eruption of Vesuvius, as she fights for her survival and tries to gain her freedom.

Lucas Brady Woods, Capitol News Reporter

Data Illustration by Jenn De La Fuente

KUNC Audience Recommendations

Fiction

Twenty Years Later by Charles Donlea

Another twisty book that keeps you guessing. Very interesting take on a cold case.

Sandi Scott, Windsor

Lula Dean's Little Library of Banned Books by Kirsten Miller

Lula Dean is a persnickety, bitter and controlling woman. When someone replaces the books in her little library with banned books hidden in her choice of book jackets, astonishing things happen in this small Georgia town.

Laura Martinez, Loveland (multiple people recommended this book)

The Island of the Sea Women by Lisa See

I love historical fiction, especially when it reveals a piece of history unknown to me. These stories are most compelling when told from the viewpoint of people eeking out an existence and just living their lives.

Diane Odbert, Fort Collins

A Children's Bible by Lydia Millet

Falls squarely within the emerging genre of cli-fi (climate fiction) - a story that begins with a relaxing getaway to a lakeside resort and quickly spins out of control after the East Coast is inundated with a catastrophic storm.

Carol W., Fort Collins

The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride

This is a story about a Jewish couple who own and run a grocery store and a theatre during the 30s in a mostly Black community. The story is so interesting and the characters are wonderful.

DeeDee Santa Cruz, Frederick

The Maid's Secret from the series by Nita Prose

This was probably my favorite book in the series. Upon reading this book, the reader has become acquainted with many of the characters. The Maid's Secret dives deeper into the history of Molly's grandmother who she calls "Gran." It's almost like two stories in one, as each chapter focuses on Gran's past and alternates with the present situation. As the reader learns more about Gran, there are interesting connections tied to the current criminal investigation. It's truly an enjoyable page-turner!

Rebecca Smith, Greeley

The Cemetery of Untold Stories by Julia Alvarez

Amazing cast of characters and great stories intertwining.

Julia Ontiveros, Fort Lupton

1 of 12 — 1.jpg 2 of 12 — 3.jpg 3 of 12 — 5.jpg 4 of 12 — 4.jpg 5 of 12 — 2.jpg 6 of 12 — New Instagram Shape (1080 x 1350 px) (800 x 500 px) (4).png 7 of 12 — 9.jpg 8 of 12 — New Instagram Shape (1080 x 1350 px) (800 x 500 px) (2).png 9 of 12 — 10.jpg 10 of 12 — 6.jpg 11 of 12 — 11.jpg 12 of 12 — New Instagram Shape (1080 x 1350 px) (800 x 500 px) (5).png

Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

The Great Big Beautiful Life is about two authors who are competing for the opportunity to write the biography of a famous heiress and daughter of one of the most talked about and scandalous families of the century, who has been in hiding for years. I love how this novel is two stories in one. The first is in present day told by both authors vying for the chance to write the story of the famous Margaret Ives, and the second is told by Margaret herself as she recounts her life and it's trials.

Michelle Finch, Firestone

A Bakery in Paris by Aimie K. Runyan

As a baker and a Francophile, I found it easy to disappear into the world of revolution and baked goods where a little flour, sugar, and ambition help two women find their inner strength

Rebecca Rowley, Denver

Some Strange Music Draws Me In by Griffin Hansbury

Told in two parts, a 1984 coming-of-age story and a wiser 2019 trans man looking back on his formative years. The writing is lyrical and nostalgic for the 80s. The coming-of-age story is relatable/universal to anyone who has gone through a period of finding their true self or true interests.



Jeff Sturman, Denver

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr

The storyline illustrates a lot of the issues we face in society today, goes back & forth in time. Super smart, with an amazing message near the end.



Kathiy, Elizabeth

The Women by Kristin Hannah

A historical fiction novel told from the perspective that we've never heard: the women who served as nurses on the battlefield during the Viet Nam war. I learned so much! When they returned and sought help for the crippling PTSD they experienced after the horrors they saw, the VA told them "women didn't serve in the war." That was just one example of experiences shared in this book. It gave me a new perspective on a war we weren't taught about in school.

Alisa G, Louisville

1 of 12 — 12.png 2 of 12 — 2.png 3 of 12 — 11.png 4 of 12 — 1.png 5 of 12 — 10.png 6 of 12 — 4.png 7 of 12 — 3.png 8 of 12 — 6.png 9 of 12 — 8.png 10 of 12 — 5.png 11 of 12 — 7.png 12 of 12 — 9.png

The Good Part by Sophie Cousins

I just finished this book- it was one of the staff picks at the Harmony Library. It was genuine, heart warming, and laugh out loud funny. As a first time mom, I could relate to a lot of the struggles that the character experienced when she jumped from being a 26- year -old just out of college, to a 42- year -old with a 7- year -old son and 2-year-old daughter.



Danielle Ardrey, Fort Collins

The Sword of Kaigen by ML Wang

A book about family relationships with a dash of the last Airbender. This book was emotional and impacting, I love a book that makes me cry and this one did it several times!



Jennifer, Denver

The Spear Cuts through Water by Simon Jimenez

It's a love story like nothing I've read before. It's told as a myth from first, second and third narrators. I love the magic world and how you feel like you are part of the story and you are living it as you read.

Jennifer, Denver

Starter Villain by John Scalzi

This is a perfect summer read. Charlie finds out that he has inherited an evil empire from his uncle. He must learn to navigate the world of supervillains to find out who killed his uncle. Along the way, he gets help from unionized dolphins, hyperintelligent talking spy cats, and an ultra organized personal assistant. It is a rollicking good time with a deep dive into the world of supervillains that James Bond would kill for.

Amy Phillips, Thorton

The Raven Scholar by Antonia Hodgson

A new epic fantasy with creative and thorough worldbuilding, extremely likeable characters, hilarious quips, a dash of romance, and a very intriguing murder-mystery. Truly has it all!



Brianna, Loveland

Make Me a Mixtape by Jennifer Whiteford

A fun frothy romance about a one-time musician who has no intention of falling in love or making music. The perfect summer/beach read.



Jehnie Burns, Boulder

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

This is a novel retelling the story of David Copperfield by Charles Dickens, updated to modern times in Appalachia. It is a brilliant story of human perseverance and ultimate triumph after many adventures and misfortunes. It is just so sad and mean for much of the book. I couldn't help rooting for the young man to succeed.



Neil Allen, Greeley

The Wedding People by Alison Espach

I did not want this book to end. I found the lead character quirky, and I never knew where the story would lead.



Hope, Longmont

Nonfiction

Unmask Alice: LSD, Satanic Panic, and the Imposter Behind the World's Most Notorious Diaries By Rick Emerson

It was a troubling reveal of one of the most commonly read books (Go Ask Alice) among young people. We all deserve to know the real people harmed by Alice’s “true story” and why it’s dangerous to simply believe what you read.

Stephanie Costy, Fort Collins

Nature's Best Hope by Douglas Tallamy

Tallamy explains the why's and how's empowering individuals to support biodiversity and make a positive impact on climate change. It's non-fiction that's engaging, easy to understand and has set my mission for my second act of life. It's a life changing read that's perfect timing for summer's focus on outdoor time, whether yard work or vacationing in nature.

Suzie Muttel, Greeley

Lovely One by Ketanji Brown Jackson

This is the autobiography of the Supreme Court Justice, released in September 2024, which shares her incredible journey to the highest court in the country. As a black female, she faced challenges every step of the way, but her determination and perseverance helped her get her dream job. She also shares a lot of her personal story so you learn about her strong family bonds, her husband and daughters, and that the Supreme Court justices face the exact same parenting struggles as the rest of us!

Alisa G, Louisville

The Sun is a Compass: A 4,000 Mile Journey into the Alaskan Wilds by Caroline Van Hemert

Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy (fiction)

The Sun is a memoir and Migrations is fiction. I loved both books because they center on strong women who are deeply connected to the natural world and driven by internal conflict around identity and purpose. Both books feature transformative journeys through wild and harsh northern landscapes and explore the beauty and fragility of the natural world.



Lori Micho, Denver

Cool Town: How Athens, Georgia, Launched Alternative Music and Changed American Culture by Grace Hale

I'm the exact right age for this book to be total catnip. I loved the alternative music scene and a chance to read about college music and small music communities is perfect!



Jehnie Burns, Boulder

A Walk in the Park by Kevin Fedarko

Tells the story of walking through the Grand Canyon, with many mishaps and lots of context, makes you feel like you are there--without the blisters and heat and dehydration



Patty Rettig, Fort Collins

Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink by Elvis Costello (the audiobook)

It's FANTASTIC! He reads it and is very good at creating different voices for all of the other people in the book! There's even a reference to a show in Boulder in his early days.



Ron Bostwick, The Colorado Sound