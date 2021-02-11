Senators Moved By Actions Of Capitol Police Officer Goodman To Protect Them

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, already lauded as a hero for his actions during the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, received more praise Wednesday after new video showed him directing Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, away from the mob.

The previously unseen video from a Capitol security camera was played by House managers in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

It shows Romney in a Senate hallway walking in the direction of the mob, and then Officer Goodman enters the frame and quickly gestures for him to move in the opposite direction.

Romney told reporters that he did not know he was so close to the insurrectionists, nor that it was Goodman who guided him away.

"I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding, "I was very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction."

According to a pool reporter in the Senate chamber, Romney was later seen talking to Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis. Romney pointed to Goodman, who was also in the chamber, apparently recounting what Goodman had done. All were looking back at Goodman, shaking their heads in awe.

Portman then left the group and walked over to Goodman, who quickly stood, and the two fist-bumped.

Later, Romney was seen talking to Goodman at the rear of the Senate chamber.

"It was obviously very troubling to see the great violence that our Capitol police and others were subjected to," Romney told reporters after the managers' presentation, which included scenes of other officers being beaten by the mob. "It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional."

Goodman, who is Black, was seen in a previous video leading the overwhelmingly white mob, some holding Confederate flags, away from the Senate chamber.

