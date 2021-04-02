Watch Live: Day 5 Of Testimony In The Derek Chauvin Trial

Updated April 2, 2021 at 11:36 AM ET

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's use of force against George Floyd is under scrutiny as the trial enters its fifth day of testimony Friday. After hearing from paramedics and Chauvin's former supervisor, the jury is hearing testimony from more police officers, possibly including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

The first witness called Friday morning was Minneapolis Police Sgt. Jon Edwards, who has previously worked in community liaison roles. He's now a patrol sergeant working the overnight shift in the 3rd precinct, although he also said he is currently on leave.

Edwards was working on the night of May 25, coming on-duty at 8:30 p.m. On that day, hesaid, he got a phone call around the start of his shift from Chauvin's former supervisor, retired Minneapolis Police Sgt. David Ploeger, who worked an earlier shift.

In Edwards' telling, Ploeger told him that was at the hospital with a male subject who may or may not live. He said he later learned the man's name was George Floyd.

Edwards said Ploeger asked him to report to the location at 38th St. and Chicago Ave. in south Minneapolis and make contact with officers there, because the scene "had the potential to be a possible critical incident" due to officer-involved violence.

Edwards arrived around 9:35 p.m., wearing his body-worn camera. Under questioning from prosecutor Steve Schleicher, Edwards said he saw then-officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng in their patrol vehicle across the street from Cup Foods.He told them to turn on their body-worn cameras and put up crime-scene tape around the area where police had been working.

Edwards told Lane and Kueng to leave their belongings in their squad vehicle. Afterward, he said, a team from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension told him they would take both the police vehicle and George Floyd's SUV into custody.

Lt. Richard Zimmerman from the homicide unit arrived around 10 p.m., according to police video recordings. About an hour later, agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension took control of the scene, Edwards said.

The crime scene was cleared and the caution tape was removed around 3:30 a.m., according to the time stamp on the recording from Edwards' body camera.

The trial has entered a more technical phase, centering on Floyd's medical status and officers' application of police policy. The first week of the trial brought several days of intensely emotional testimony from eyewitnesses who watched police pin Floyd to the asphalt and heard Floyd's final words last May, as he pleaded with the officers to get off of him.

More than a dozen witnesses have already testified this week, and Friday's court session is expected to be a short one. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said on Thursday that because of the fairly rapid progress in moving through the prosecution's witness list, the jury will likely have part of Friday afternoon off.

Edwards is testifying one day after Ploeger told the jury about the phone call he made to Chauvin about the struggle with Floyd. Ploeger was alerted to the situation by 911 dispatcher Jena Scurry, who testified on Monday that she became alarmed as she watched live video footage of the arrest.

"When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended the restraint," Ploeger said. If an officer puts his knee on someone's neck, he said, that position should only be held until the subject is handcuffed and not resisting any longer.

Also on Thursday, two paramedics who were called to the scene outside of Cup Foods described how Floyd was unresponsive when they arrived and "limp" as they placed him on a gurney. Their ambulance's cardiac monitor showed he had "flat-lined," Hennepin County paramedic Seth Bravinder said.

The Hennepin County medical examiner's office ruled Floyd's death was a homicide, saying his heart and lungs stopped functioning "while being restrained" by police. But it also noted "other significant conditions," including fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use as well as heart disease.

Prosecutors say Chauvin was directly responsible for Floyd's death. But the officer's defense attorney disagrees, saying Floyd was overdosing on fentanyl when he died.

Chauvin, 45, is facing three criminal charges, as listed in court documents:

second-degree murder — unintentional — while committing a felony

third-degree murder — perpetrating eminently dangerous act and evincing depraved mind

second-degree manslaughter — culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk

