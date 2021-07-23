Photos: Highlights Of The Tokyo Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

Fireworks soared above Tokyo's new Olympic Stadium Friday as the delayed Summer Games finally held its opening ceremony — an event that culminates in lighting the Olympic cauldron.

Athletes marched in front of thousands of empty seats as only a sparse crowd was admitted due to COVID-19 restrictions. Those attending included first lady Jill Biden, who chatted with French President Emmanuel Macron.

A standout moment came midway through the event when Tonga's Pita Taufatofua once again vied to steal the show by marching into the stadium bare-chested (and oiled).

This year's ceremony, titled "United by Emotion," also brought a poignant moment of silence as organizers encouraged people to remember loved ones who were lost to the pandemic.

Despite the cloud cast by the coronavirus — from the one-year postponement to a ban on spectators — athletes showed their excitement finally to be at the Olympics, bouncing and bounding across the stadium floor to open the Games.

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images / Performers dance during the opening ceremony Friday.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images / Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch.

Hannah McKay / AFP via Getty Images / Tonga's flag bearers Malia Paseka (left) and Pita Taufatofua lead their delegation.

Sergei Bobylev / Tass via Getty Images / A performer at the opening ceremony. The Tokyo Games officially began Friday after a year's delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

David J. Phillip / AP / Dancers perform during the opening ceremony.

Brendan Moran / Sportsfile via Getty Images / Ireland's flag bearers Kellie Harrington and Brendan Irvine carry the Irish tricolor flag.

Philip Fong / AFP via Getty Images / Supporters outside the Olympic Stadium take pictures of the fireworks lighting up the sky over Tokyo.

Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters / Performers take part in the opening ceremony.

Joe Giddens / PA Images via Getty Images / Flag bearers Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi of Great Britain lead out their team during the open ceremony.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images / A view inside the Olympic Stadium with fireworks during the opening ceremony.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images / Flag bearers Laura Ludwig and Patrick Hausding of Germany lead their team out during the opening ceremony.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images / Performers take part in the opening ceremony.

David J. Phillip / AP / A security officer looks out over an empty stadium before the opening ceremony.

Hannah McKay / Pool/Getty Images / A member of Egypt's team waves a flag during the opening ceremony.

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images / The Japanese national flag comes onto the stage during the opening ceremony.

Kiichiro Sato / AP / More than 1,800 drones form the shape of a globe during the opening ceremony.

Behrouz Mehri / AFP via Getty Images / A police officer gestures toward a small group (not seen) protesting against the Tokyo Games on Friday.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images / The Olympic cauldron is seen as the Japanese flag is raised during the national anthem.

Clive Brunskill / Getty Images / A performer acts during the opening ceremony.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images / Members of Team USA take in the atmosphere of the Games during the opening ceremony.

Jan Woitas / picture alliance via Getty Images / A traditional song gets a showcase during the opening ceremony.

François-Xavier Marit / AFP via Getty Images / The Japanese national flag gets raised during the opening ceremony.

Stanislav Krasilnikov / Tass via Getty Images / Performers at the opening ceremony.

Maja Hitij / Getty Images / Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece lead their teammates out during the opening ceremony.