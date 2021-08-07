© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Morgan County 96.7 translator is back on the air at a reduced signal, pending further repairs. Visit our Listen page for alternative streaming options. »
NPR News

U.S. Women's Basketball Wins Olympic Gold For The 7th Straight Time

By Russell Lewis
Published August 7, 2021 at 9:57 PM MDT
USA's players celebrate their victory at the end of the women's final basketball match between USA and Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It was the squad's seventh consecutive Olympic gold.
USA's players celebrate their victory at the end of the women's final basketball match between USA and Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It was the squad's seventh consecutive Olympic gold.

TOKYO — The U.S. women's basketball team was simply golden in the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. trounced host Japan 90-75 to win the gold medal and continue a string of unparalleled titles and victories at the Olympics.

The U.S. has not lost at the Olympics since the Barcelona Games in 1992 — a remarkable stretch of 55 straight wins. This victory landed the U.S. its seventh-straight Olympic gold medal.

USA's Brittney Griner takes a shot past Japan's Moeko Nagaoka (L). Griner sparkled in the gold medal game, leading all scorers with 30 points.
Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images
/
USA's Brittney Griner takes a shot past Japan's Moeko Nagaoka (L). Griner sparkled in the gold medal game, leading all scorers with 30 points.

"Seven in a row, I mean that's just amazing. That just goes to show everything USA basketball's about," said Brittney Griner.

Led by veterans Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who each claimed their fifth gold medals (the first basketball players to do so), the team's players are a who's-who of WNBA stars including Breanna Stewart, Brittney Griner, A'ja Wilson, Tina Charles and Sylvia Fowles.

"What can you say? It's 20 years of sacrifice, of putting everything aside and just wanting to win," said Taurasi. "It's never easy playing on this team (with) the pressure, but this group found a way to win and I'm just happy this group got to enjoy it."

Japan was outmatched, outsized and never really challenged the U.S. in the title game. Maki Takada led the Japanese team with 17 points. Nako Motohashi came off the bench to score 16. The silver medal was the best Olympic finish for Japan in women's basketball.

Griner led all scorers with 30 points (an Olympic record in a gold medal game). Wilson knocked in 19. Stewart finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

It was the first gold medal for Dawn Staley as the U.S. head coach. As a player, she won Olympic gold in 1996, 2000 and 2004.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Team USA poses for photographs with their gold medals during the Women's Basketball medal ceremony on the final day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images
/
Team USA poses for photographs with their gold medals during the Women's Basketball medal ceremony on the final day of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

NPR News
Russell Lewis
As NPR's Southern Bureau chief, Russell Lewis covers issues and people of the Southeast for NPR — from Florida to Virginia to Texas, including West Virginia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. His work brings context and dimension to issues ranging from immigration, transportation, and oil and gas drilling for NPR listeners across the nation and around the world.
See stories by Russell Lewis