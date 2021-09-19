All The Emmys Winners, From Jason Sudeikis To 'I May Destroy You'

Updated September 19, 2021 at 11:30 PM ET

The complete list of winners and nominees of the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, presented on September 19, 2021, is below.

Limited Series

WINNER: The Queen's Gambit

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Drama Series

WINNER: The Crown

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Comedy Series

WINNER: Ted Lasso

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Rich Fury / Getty Images / Getty Images Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso'

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

WINNER: Hamilton

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne's American Utopia

8:46 (Dave Chappelle)

Friends: The Reunion

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

WINNER: "Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020"

"Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special"

"The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards"

"The Oscars"

"The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

WINNER: I May Destroy You, Written by Michaela Coel

Mare Of Easttown, Written by Brad Ingelsby

The Queen's Gambit, Teleplay by Scott Frank

WandaVision, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" Written by Chuck Hayward, Written by Peter Cameron

WandaVision, "Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience," Written by Jac Schaeffer

WandaVision, "Previously On," Written by Laura Donney

Rich Fury / Getty Images / Getty Images Michelle Visage, RuPaul, Gottmik, and Symone, winners of the Outstanding Competition Program award for 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' pose in the press room

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

WINNER: The Queen's Gambit, Directed by Scott Frank

Hamilton, Directed by Thomas Kail

I May Destroy You, "Ego Death," Directed by Sam Miller & Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You, "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes," Directed by Sam Miller

Mare Of Easttown, Directed by Craig Zobel

The Underground Railroad, Directed by Barry Jenkins

WandaVision, Directed by Matt Shakman

Competition Program

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

Top Chef

The Voice

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Rich Fury / Getty Images / Getty Images Jean Smart, winner of Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

WINNER: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Directed by Lucia Aniello

B Positive, "Pilot," Directed by James Burrows

Mom, "Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak," Directed by James Widdoes

Ted Lasso, "Biscuits," Directed by Zach Braff

Ted Lasso, "The Hope That Kills You," Directed by MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again," Directed by Declan Lowney

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

WINNER: Hacks, "There Is No Line (Pilot)," Written by Lucia Aniello, Written by Paul W. Downs, Written by Jen Statsky

The Flight Attendant, "In Case Of Emergency," Written by Steve Yockey

Girls5eva, "Pilot," Written by Meredith Scardino

Pen15, "Play," Written by Maya Erskine

Ted Lasso, "Make Rebecca Great Again," Teleplay by Jason Sudeikis, Story by Brendan Hunt, Story by Joe Kelly

Ted Lasso • Pilot," Teleplay & story by Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by Bill Lawrence, Story by Brendan Hunt, Story by Joe Kelly

Variety Sketch Series

WINNER: Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Rich Fury / Getty Images / Getty Images John Oliver (C), winner of the awards of Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series poses with fellow writers.

Variety Talk Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Greg Iwinski, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Daniel O'Brien, Writer John Oliver, Writer Owen Parsons, Writer Charlie Redd, Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer Ben Silva, Writer Seena Vali

The Amber Ruffin Show; Head Writer Jenny Hagel, Writing Supervised by Demi Adejuyigbe, Written by Ashley Nicole Black, Michael Harriot, Shantira Jackson, Ian Morgan, Dewayne Perkins, & Amber Ruffin

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Head Writer Lauren Ashley Smith, Written by Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Akilah Green, Shenovia Large, Rae Sanni, Kristin Layne Tucker, Holly Walker, & Kindsey Young

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Head Writers Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir, & Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Pratima Mani, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, & Steve Waltien

Saturday Night Live, Written by Dan Bulla, Steven Castillo, Alison Gates, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Dan Licata, Jasmine Pierce, Lorne Michaels, Gary Richardson, Will Stephen, Celeste Yim, Emma Clark, & Sam Jay; Weekend Update Written by Megan Callahan-Shah, Dennis McNicholas, Josh Patten, Mark Steinbach, Dave Sirius, & Mike Lawrence; Weekend Update Head Writer Pete Schultz; Head Writers Michael Che, Anna Drezen, & Kent Sublette; Writing Supervised by Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green; Senior Writer Bryan Tucker

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Gillian Anderson with her Emmy award for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress for a Drama Series', in the "The Crown"

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

WINNER: The Crown, "War," Directed by Jessica Hobbs

Bridgerton, "Diamond Of The First Water," Directed by Julie Anne Robinson

The Crown, "Fairytale," Directed by Benjamin Caron

The Handmaid's Tale, "The Wilderness," Directed by Liz Garbus

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 9: The Marshal," Directed by Jon Favreau

Pose, "Series Finale," Directed by Steven Canals

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

WINNER: The Crown, "War," Written by Peter Morgan

The Boys, What I Know," Written by Rebecca Sonnenshine

The Handmaid's Tale, "Home," Written by Yahlin Chang

Lovecraft Country, "Sundown," Teleplay by Misha Green

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Written by Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 16: The Rescue," Written by Jon Favreau

Pose, "Series Finale," Written by Ryan Murphy, Written by Brad Falchuk, Written by Steven Canals, Written by Janet Mock, Written by Our Lady J

Rich Fury / Getty Images / Getty Images Evan Peters, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for 'Mare Of Easttown' and Julianne Nicholson, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie award for 'Mare Of Easttown.'

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Thomas Brodie Sangster (The Queen's Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit)

Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Rich Fury / Getty Images / Getty Images Brett Goldstein, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for 'Ted Lasso,' and Hannah Waddingham, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for 'Ted Lasso.'

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.