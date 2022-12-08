Colorado is trying to put a jolt into its electric vehicle market

A new state campaign is trying to get more electric vehicles on the road.

'EV CO' launched last month - it's built around a new website that can help residents connect with resources and answer questions about electric vehicles.

Colorado Energy Office / Carrie Atiyeh with the Colorado Energy Office. Atiyeh said she replaced a fifteen-year-old gas car with her first EV about a year ago.

Carrie Atiyeh with the state energy office says a big part of the campaign is making sure people know about the money-saving incentives out there.

"A Coloradoan may be able to have up to 10 -thousand dollars in tax credit that can help offset that purchase price of a new electric vehicle," she said.

Atiyeh says the campaign is also pushing the environmental benefits of EV.

Colorado is trying to put over 900,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030. The state energy office says about 10% of vehicles sold in the first 9 months of this year were electric.

"Colorado is doing a really great job in terms of EV adoption, and we really want this campaign to be able to capitalize on that momentum," Atiyeh said.

The website features a 'shopper tool' to help sort through different types of EVs. Atiyeh says it's designed to help people find an EV that fits their lifestyle and budget.

Colorado is spending $25 million next year to expand its EV charging infrastructure and a dozen new chargers were installed at several state parks this year.